"May be a steal, may be a turnover" - Russell Westbrook reveals honest thoughts on his chaotic "Westbrook experience" 

Many admire and idolize Russell Westbrook because of the intensity and energy he brings to the table. However, this has not always proven beneficial for him or his team. Westbrook can produce a series of winning plays before missing a bunny or recklessly turning the ball over at a crucial juncture, or vice versa. Fans have often labeled this as the "Westbrook experience."

Despite the criticism that comes with it, the nine-time NBA All-Star has embraced the outcomes of his chaotic playing style. After producing his most valuable games of the year in Monday's 2025 NBA playoffs first-round Game 7 win over his former team, the LA Clippers, Westbrook said:

"My ability to be a force of nature on the floor is what I pride myself on. So, whatever that looks like - it may be a turnover, may be a missed shot, But it may be a steal, it may be a dunk. Maybe a missed three, maybe a made three. It's gonna be all of that, it's gonna be everything, so you take it how it comes."

Russell Westbrook filled the stat sheet with 16 points, five rebounds (three offensive), five assists, five steals and two turnovers, shooting 5 of 9 and 2 of 4 from 3-point range. He was 4-for-6 from the free-throw line.

The Nuggets stormed to a 120-101 blowout win to close the series, setting up a blockbuster second-round clash against Nikola Jokic's rival MVP candidate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder.

Russell Westbrook on his role on Nuggets

Since Russell Westbrook left the OKC Thunder, his career hasn't gone according to plan. One-season stints in Houston and Washington were decent for his standards, but his time with the LA teams, the Lakers and Clippers, significantly derailed his trajectory.

Westbrook often complained about playing out of his role, and his detractors opposed him, saying he had to accept new ways to impact the game. While the nine-time All-Star complied, he seemingly wasn't ready to go from being a star to a role player.

However, with the Nuggets, Westbrook has accepted that he has specific tasks to carry out for the team. Denver's need for an additional ball-handler off the bench also saw it rely more on Westbrook despite his off nights, unlike the Lakers and Clippers, who had the option of not playing him in crunch moments or letting him play a significant role.

The mutual understanding boded well for Westbrook. His comments after Monday's win suggest that.

"My job for this team is to… F*** sh** up, and that’s what I did."

The Nuggets wanted someone to revitalize their defense and bench with a highly intense player like Russell Westbrook. Those traits were critical in the opening round against the Clippers, where Westbrook impacted the game on both ends while keeping the momentum afloat for Denver.

