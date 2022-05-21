"Maybe Draymond should go sit with the TNT guys and TALK about basketball instead of trying to play it!" - Skip Bayless goes off on Draymond Green after 3-time champion has terrible outing against Dallas in Game 2 of Conference Finals

Draymond Green didn't have one of his best outings during the Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Game 2 contest. The former DPOY found himself in foul trouble early on and a technical as well. Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless expressed his frustration on Twitter, watching Green complain to referees frequently.

The 70-year-old wrote:

"Maybe Draymond should go sit with the TNT guys and TALK about basketball instead of trying to play it."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Maybe Draymond should go sit with the TNT guys and TALK about basketball instead of trying to play it. Maybe Draymond should go sit with the TNT guys and TALK about basketball instead of trying to play it.

Despite being issued a technical foul early in the match, Green charged towards the officiating crew on several occasions. Many felt he should've been tossed out a lot earlier than he eventually did when he racked up his sixth foul of the night midway through the fourth quarter.

Draymond Green registered six points and rebounds apiece, with five assists, four turnovers and six fouls. He also shot a paltry two of six from the floor.

Golden State Warriors register a remarkable comeback win despite Draymond Green's off-night

Draymond Green is a vital cog in the Golden State Warriors system on both ends. His ability to anchor the defense and man the responsibility of being the team's floor general has been one of the main reasons behind the franchise's success over the last seven years.

Green's absence has hurt the Warriors on several occasions in the past. But that wasn't the case during their Game 2 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Draymond Green got hit with an over-the-back foul, his 4th foul, early in the 3rd and heavily argued it.



Refs refused to give him his 2nd technical foul of the game 🤣

Draymond Green got hit with an over-the-back foul, his 4th foul, early in the 3rd and heavily argued it.Refs refused to give him his 2nd technical foul of the game 🤣https://t.co/UQZOm4rYZb

Draymond Green had five fouls with six minutes left in the third quarter. It was a crucial juncture in the match at that point. The Warriors were down by nine points during that phase, and Golden State would've preferred to have him on the floor. But they couldn't risk letting him issue a quick foul that would've tossed him out of the game without having played a single minute in the final frame of the match.

However, Draymond's benching allowed the Warriors to play Kevon Looney for an extended period. It turned out to be the turning point in the match as Looney played an excellent game on both ends of the floor.

The Warriors' starting center played 14 minutes after Green's fifth foul, bagging nine points, six rebounds and two assists during that stretch and shooting four of five from the floor. He contested a team-high 11 shots in the same time frame and registered a defensive rating of 75.9.

The Golden State Warriors successfully erased a 19-point deficit to win the tie 126-117.

Edited by Parimal