“Maybe Draymond was a headache, maybe Poole reacted wrong, I don’t know!” – NBA analyst couldn’t care less about Warrior teammates’ altercation, says the championship duo will settle their differences soon

The Golden State Warriors are on top of the NBA once again, but not because of their recent championship run. Famed sports analyst Stephen A. Smith reacted to a recent incident regarding Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

On Wednesday, it was reported that All-Star forward Draymond Green threw a punch at his teammate Jordan Poole during their team practice. The cause behind this action from Green is still unknown and the Warriors organization is continuously investigating the incident. However, Poole wasn't seriously hurt and was able to finish his workout for the day.

The Warriors are in serious consideration of putting Green in disciplinary action following this event. As of now, there have been no reports if the front office will suspend the four-time NBA champion.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was asked on First Take what he thinks about the events that happened during the team's practice. Smith, who's a friend of Draymond Green off the court, didn't show any bias and is positive that Poole and Green are mature enough to settle their differences. Here's what Stephen A. Smith had to say:

"I could care less," Smith said. "It's teammates, they were just laughing and hugging with one another in June when they won a championship."

"This stuff happens, you get in each other's face, you talking trash. You know, sometimes, punches are thrown or whatever the case may be."

"Maybe Draymond was a headache, maybe Poole reacted wrong, I don’t know! Here's the bottomline. They play together, they're teammates and they're champions together."

Smith is right. Championship teams usually get these kinds of incidents. Back with the Miami Heat, LeBron James got riled up after Mario Chalmers called him out during a game. It worked out well for them as they won the NBA championship that year.

This isn't the first time that Draymond Green has had altercations with his NBA teammates

Draymond Green is one of the most intense players in the league. His tenacity and passion for the game could sometimes cause him to be misunderstood. Oftentimes, he would force things to get his point across. Green's competitive nature is often a misconception, which has been the cause for many to think that he's just a hotheaded player.

Green has butted heads with A-list superstars in the past. During the Kevin Durant era at Golden State, the former Defensive Player of the Year didn't back down and confronted Durant during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Some people speculated that this was the reason Durant decided to leave for Brooklyn. But no one is still sure why KD chose the Brooklyn Nets over the Warriors.

This tenacity is unique and it's one of the qualities that Green has an advantage over everyone. Aside from his incredible basketball IQ and knowledge of his opponents' tendencies, Green's passion for the game outweighs it all. Will we see another incident where Draymond Green could possibly confront or assault one of his teammates? Maybe. But it surely won't be Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

