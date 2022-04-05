"Maybe they get lucky" - Julius Erving not confident about Philadelphia 76ers winning NBA title this season

Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving is skeptical about the team's championship pedigree this season.

The 76ers became contenders after they acquired James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline. The Sixers are 12-6 with Harden in the lineup, but there are doubts about their title-winning credentials.

In an interview on 'The Rich Eisen Show', Sixers legend Erving was asked about the team's championship chances. "Dr. J" replied that Philly could make some noise in the playoffs but will need some luck to win their first title since 1983.

"I think they're going to surprise everybody. Right now, they've been plagued with some inconsistency in terms of finishing games against teams they're supposed to beat. But I think they're going to surprise everybody," Erving said.

"I don't think it rests with the starters. It rests with, down the line, that you got to get eight guys and you gotta get nine guys out of the 12. Then if anybody gets hurt, it's the next man up. You need some depth to go deep and it's not showing right now, but maybe they get lucky," Erving added.

The Philadelphia 76ers endured a tough season due to the Ben Simmons drama, but they were able to withstand it. Simmons was dealt, along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Now, the Sixers are heading to the playoffs with a chance to win the championship. However, Harden will have to overcome his woes in the playoffs, and Doc Rivers will need to find a way to avoid any meltdowns he's renowned for. It's also interesting how the dynamic between Harden and Rivers will be affected following the coach's call-out last week.

Philadelphia 76ers expected to finish top four in the East

The Philadelphia 76ers (48-30) are expected to finish in the top four of the Eastern Conference standings.

They are currently fourth, with just four games left in the regular season. The Sixers will face the Indiana Pacers twice, and the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors once.

If the Sixers finish third or fourth, they will likely face either the Toronto Raptors or Chicago Bulls. If they manage to reach the top two spots, Philly may likely be matched up with teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets or Charlotte Hornets.

The Philadelphia 76ers clinched a playoff spot following their victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. They have made the postseason for the fifth straight time, hoping to make their first conference final since 2001. The Sixers last went all the way in 1983, led by Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Andrew Toney, Maurice Cheeks and Bobby Jones.

