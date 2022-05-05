"Maybe you get the same treatment like Chris rock got" - NBA world pours in amusing reactions to Stephen A. Smith suggesting LA Lakers should trade LeBron James

Stephen A. Smith turned a lot of heads after suggesting that the LA Lakers should consider trading LeBron James in the upcoming offseason. With one of the wildest takes in recent times, NBA fans couldn't contain their reactions.
Smith initially shared his take on the matter on ESPN's First Take. Offering his solution to the Lakers' miserable situation, he suggested trading LeBron James. That was considering "The King" is the only equitable asset the side has at this point in time.
Stephen A. Smith made a solid point of establishing that his statement in no way denigrated James's greatness as a player. However, his take was welcomed with mixed responses by fans.
With bewilderment being the general tone, followed by shades of agreement, here are some of the best fan reactions on Twitter:
After one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, the Lakers are in a state of limbo. The franchise are on the verge of making some serious personnel changes in a bid to restore their greatness.
With a long offseason ahead, it will be interesting to see what moves the LA Lakers have in mind.
Breaking down Stephen A. Smith's suggestion to trade LeBron James
Looking at the current situation, the LA Lakers have three superstars who consume most of their cap space. While LeBron James remains an invaluable asset, Stephen A. Smith makes a good point when suggesting a trade.
Anthony Davis' has been injury prone and Russell Westbrook has been a poor fit with the current Lakers system. It would be beneficial for the franchise to consider trading their talisman to jumpstart their rebuild.
Unfortunately, this isn't cut and dry.
Trading LeBron James would put a massive dent in the Lakers' ability to perform. James has had one of the best scoring seasons of his career in his 19th season. In a testament to his longevity, it is also a spectacle of what the superstar is capable of going forward as well.
While his pairing with Westbrook wasn't successful, LeBron and Davis are a tried-and-tested formula for success. Breaking up this duo would be quite the liability in terms of team chemistry.
Additionally, LeBron's influence on the team should also be considered. As one of the most influential voices in the locker room, James is the leader of the team.
This factors in primarily considering the nature of the roster going forward. With a host of new faces due to join the side next season, having a legitimate leader benefits the Purple and Gold.
While Davis has been presented as the next leader of the side, he doesn't exhibit or command the same degree of influence.
Overall, the situation balances itself out. While Stephen A. Smith makes a solid point when considering the rebuilding perspective, it does very little for the Lakers when considering their championship aspirations.
With LeBron James on the last leg of his career, the side will need more pieces to round out their forces. Unfortunately, given the sheer lack of assets available on hand, the Purple and Gold also feature a significant lack of options to do so.
Q. Should the LA Lakers consider trading LeBron James?
Yes
No