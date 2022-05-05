"Maybe you get the same treatment like Chris rock got" - NBA world pours in amusing reactions to Stephen A. Smith suggesting LA Lakers should trade LeBron James

Stephen A. Smith turned a lot of heads after suggesting that the LA Lakers should consider trading LeBron James in the upcoming offseason. With one of the wildest takes in recent times, NBA fans couldn't contain their reactions.

Smith initially shared his take on the matter on ESPN's First Take. Offering his solution to the Lakers' miserable situation, he suggested trading LeBron James. That was considering "The King" is the only equitable asset the side has at this point in time.

“I think the Los Angeles Lakers should strongly consider trading LeBron James. That is what I believe.” @stephenasmith has a solution for the Lakers“I think the Los Angeles Lakers should strongly consider trading LeBron James. That is what I believe.” .@stephenasmith has a solution for the Lakers 👀 “I think the Los Angeles Lakers should strongly consider trading LeBron James. That is what I believe.” https://t.co/CI3l7lAqJ7

Stephen A. Smith made a solid point of establishing that his statement in no way denigrated James's greatness as a player. However, his take was welcomed with mixed responses by fans.

With bewilderment being the general tone, followed by shades of agreement, here are some of the best fan reactions on Twitter:

alexqtorres @alexqtorres @FirstTake @stephenasmith ? U want them to be in the lottery every year for next decade??? @FirstTake @stephenasmith ? U want them to be in the lottery every year for next decade???

Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking Stephen A smith just said with a straight face that the Los angles Lakers should trade Lebron James… how do people take him serious with all due respect? Stephen A smith just said with a straight face that the Los angles Lakers should trade Lebron James… how do people take him serious with all due respect?

Tong Zou @gofishus @casualtakeking I don't mind if the Lakers trade Lebron, it's the fact that SAS and others don't think about what they'll actually get for him. Lebrons on a 1 year contract and then leaving to play with Bronny. Which team is going to trade their superstar for 1 year of 38 yo Lebron? @casualtakeking I don't mind if the Lakers trade Lebron, it's the fact that SAS and others don't think about what they'll actually get for him. Lebrons on a 1 year contract and then leaving to play with Bronny. Which team is going to trade their superstar for 1 year of 38 yo Lebron?

Mike @MikeDemiri @stephenasmith @KingJames He’s 100 correct, the lakers future is in trouble. But the thing is……. Which team is willing to throw its future away for Lebron. @stephenasmith @KingJames He’s 100 correct, the lakers future is in trouble. But the thing is……. Which team is willing to throw its future away for Lebron.

Eric Schiele @SizmicMedia @x____mar @stephenasmith @KingJames They "only" got a CHAMPIONSHIP out of him in 4 years. Who would they get that can give them more than a chip within 4 years? @x____mar @stephenasmith @KingJames They "only" got a CHAMPIONSHIP out of him in 4 years. Who would they get that can give them more than a chip within 4 years?

memoo @memoo24_ @stephenasmith @KingJames We should do first take with live audience maybe you get the same treatment like Chris rock got 🤔 @stephenasmith @KingJames We should do first take with live audience maybe you get the same treatment like Chris rock got 🤔

Jbra @jbr22_2 @stephenasmith @KingJames Theres no way u say that without joking @stephenasmith @KingJames Theres no way u say that without joking

shark @sharmake_b @TheNBACentral Lebron is their best chance of winning and this fool says that🤦🏾‍♂️ @TheNBACentral Lebron is their best chance of winning and this fool says that🤦🏾‍♂️

chickensanwich428 @chickensanwich2 @TheNBACentral I actually agree with SAS. The Lakers are not going to be able to build a championship roster for Bron next season. They should trade him now while he still has value so the team can rebuild. Lakers needs picks and younger players. @TheNBACentral I actually agree with SAS. The Lakers are not going to be able to build a championship roster for Bron next season. They should trade him now while he still has value so the team can rebuild. Lakers needs picks and younger players.

𝐊𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐦𝐢 @papyfaye1 @TheNBACentral ESPN should strongly consider trading Stephen A. Smith. @TheNBACentral ESPN should strongly consider trading Stephen A. Smith.

After one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, the Lakers are in a state of limbo. The franchise are on the verge of making some serious personnel changes in a bid to restore their greatness.

With a long offseason ahead, it will be interesting to see what moves the LA Lakers have in mind.

Breaking down Stephen A. Smith's suggestion to trade LeBron James

LeBron James looks on at the game with Anthony Davis

Looking at the current situation, the LA Lakers have three superstars who consume most of their cap space. While LeBron James remains an invaluable asset, Stephen A. Smith makes a good point when suggesting a trade.

Anthony Davis' has been injury prone and Russell Westbrook has been a poor fit with the current Lakers system. It would be beneficial for the franchise to consider trading their talisman to jumpstart their rebuild.

Unfortunately, this isn't cut and dry.

Trading LeBron James would put a massive dent in the Lakers' ability to perform. James has had one of the best scoring seasons of his career in his 19th season. In a testament to his longevity, it is also a spectacle of what the superstar is capable of going forward as well.

While his pairing with Westbrook wasn't successful, LeBron and Davis are a tried-and-tested formula for success. Breaking up this duo would be quite the liability in terms of team chemistry.

Additionally, LeBron's influence on the team should also be considered. As one of the most influential voices in the locker room, James is the leader of the team.

This factors in primarily considering the nature of the roster going forward. With a host of new faces due to join the side next season, having a legitimate leader benefits the Purple and Gold.

While Davis has been presented as the next leader of the side, he doesn't exhibit or command the same degree of influence.

Overall, the situation balances itself out. While Stephen A. Smith makes a solid point when considering the rebuilding perspective, it does very little for the Lakers when considering their championship aspirations.

With LeBron James on the last leg of his career, the side will need more pieces to round out their forces. Unfortunately, given the sheer lack of assets available on hand, the Purple and Gold also feature a significant lack of options to do so.

