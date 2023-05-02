"Maybe he’s him"- Sixers fans in awe of James Harden who explodes for 45 n Game 1 against the Celtics

Without the injured Joel Embiid, James Harden is carrying the Philadelphia 76ers in Gam 1 against the Boston Celtics. Philly is playing the reigning Eastern Conference champs minus the potential MVP due to a sprained right knee.
76ers fans quickly commented on the former MVP's big night:
Harden has taken on a lesser role with the 76ers due to Embiid. But without "The Process" dominating the middle due to an injury, Philly needed "The Beard" to be more aggressive with his shots.
The Philadelphia 76ers got the Houston Rockets version of James Harden and stunned the Boston Celtics in Game 1.
The Philadelphia 76ers will need James Harden to sustain his sizzling from
The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-1 against the Boston Celtics this season. They usually struggle against their nemesis.
Without Joel Embiid, the 76ers are in striking distance of the Celtics due to James Harden's superb play.