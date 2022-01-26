"LeBron James is turning into Russell Westbrook" – Skip Bayless' scathing criticism of James and speculation of why he might be turning into a stat machine

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James' incredible season has come under scathing criticism.

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," sports media personality Skip Bayless said James is turning into Russell Westbrook this season. Bayless said:

"I'm here to suggest to you that LeBron James is turning into Russell Westbrook, in mentality. Maybe it's contagious, maybe he's been infected by Russ, who is the all-time solo act stat machine."

These are harsh comments from Bayless, who said James' performances haven't helped the organization get victories:

"It is not remotely contributing to winning. In fact, it's not even making a dent.

Can LeBron James turn the season around for the Lakers?

"King James" against his former team the Miami Heat

At age 37, LeBron James continues to defy age as he has put up incredible numbers for the LA Lakers this season. However, the numbers haven't translated into wins for Los Angeles for a multitude of reasons.

"King James" averages 29 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc and 51.8% from the field. James is averaging nearly 21 shots a game, and his efficiency is a testament to his greatness. LeBron has also recorded three triple-doubles and 12 double-doubles.

But the problem for the Lakers has been almost everyone on the roster barring James and Malik Monk. Anthony Davis' continued absence has seen a huge hole on defense that hasn't been plugged. The Lakers are ranked 19th in the league in defensive ratings as the oldest roster in the league just cannot keep with the young legs and defend the perimeter.

The offense is ranked 23rd in offensive ratings, and this has been majorly because of how out of sync James and Russell Westbrook have been when on the court together.

Westbrook's turnovers have caused issues for the team, and the lack of shooting has also led to James doing a lot of the heavy lifting. Westbrook was brought into the team to ease the workload on James but has ended up increasing it.

With all that said, there is very little under James' control right now. All he can do is try to establish chemistry with Westbrook and bring AD back into the fold. Perhaps Davis' return will help the Lakers turn a new leaf.

The Lakers (23-24) visit the Brooklyn Nets (29-17) on Tuesday night.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

