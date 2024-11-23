"Maybe I knew" - DeMar DeRozan teases having inside info on Kendrick Lamar's new album drop

Kendrick Lamar fans were pleased after the surprise release of the artist's sixth studio album. "GNX" marks Lamar's first studio album release since the 2022 release of "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers."

Kendrick Lamar has plenty of fans around the NBA, including Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan, who is close with the multi-platinum rapper. Following Friday's game DeRozan teased his knowledge of the album's release to reporters and offered his thoughts on the album.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Proud of him. Another masterpiece," DeRozan said and told reporters his favorite song was "TV Off."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

A fellow reporter asked DeRozan if he had any information regarding the album's sudden release.

"Maybe I knew," DeRozan said with a smile.

DeMar DeRozan and the Kings suffered a 104-88 loss versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. DeRozan played 36 minutes but shot just 6-of-19, scoring 16 points, grabbing six rebounds and distributing two assists. The Kings have suffered back-to-back losses, looking to break the slum versus the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

In his first season with the Kings, DeRozan is averaging 22.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 52.6% shooting, helping Sacramento to an 8-8 record so far this season.

Kendrick Lamar-Golden State Warriors stat resurfaces

With the release of his sixth album, NBA fans took a look back at the last time Kendrick Lamar released an album. Lamar released his fifth album on May 13, 2022. Months later, the Golden State Warriors hoisted their fourth NBA Championship in eight seasons.

Expand Tweet

This connection holds for Lamar's two albums prior to his 2022 album as well. He released his third album, "To Pimp A Butterfly," on March 15, 2015. Roughly three months later, the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games, claiming their first title in their eight-season run.

Two years later, Lamar released "Damn," his fourth studio album. Following its April 14 release, the Golden State Warriors won their fifth title in team history. Although it is very early in the season, the Warriors have the opportunity to continue the streak this campaign. They have a 12-3 record, good for the top seed in the Western Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback