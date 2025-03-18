"Maybe I'm biased a lot of bit": Shannon Sharpe makes bold Luka Doncic & Co declaration at the expense of Steph Curry's Warriors 

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as the premier dark horse to make a deep run in this year's postseason behind the play of their two superstar wings. LeBron James and Doncic have played well since teaming up before the trade deadline, but one analyst is ready to crown them as the Western Conference champions.

Shannon Sharpe - an NFL Hall of Famer turned sports analyst - appeared on Tuesday's episode of "First Take" to give his thoughts on the Lakers's 125-109 win against the San Antonio Spurs. Sitting alongside Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim and former WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike, Sharpe was so pleased with their performance that he picked the Lakers to beat everyone in the West in the playoffs, including Steph Curry and the Warriors.

"...y'all think the Warriors can beat them? I don't!" said Sharpe about the Lakers and their potential postseason run. "I don't think nobody can beat them in the Western Conference! That's just me, maybe I'm biased a little bit. Maybe I'm biased a lot a bit. But who cares for this discussion?"

Sharpe has supported the Lakers since the team acquired LeBron James in 2019 in free agency. With the addition of Luka Doncic to their roster, the Lakers have played much better and have all but secured a spot in the top six of the Western Conference. The playoffs loom as a significant obstacle, but the sports personality believes the Lakers can beat anyone, including the Warriors.

How do Luka Doncic and the Lakers stack up against the rest of the Western Conference?

Per ESPN Bet Futures, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are tied for the fourth-best odds to win the 2025 championship at +1500. Looking at the playoff scenarios, the Lakers (42-25) - who have 15 games to beat the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets to earn the second seed in the West - are likely to have favorable first-round opponents.

Doncic, LeBron James and Co. will have a tough postseason road, including potential matchups against Steph Curry's Warriors and Nikola Jokic's Nuggets. Still, Los Angeles is playing like any other team in the league. However, a slight injury bug might hamper the team once the playoffs begin, starting with their leader.

King James hasn't played in a game due to a groin injury suffered against the Celtics on Mar. 8 and won't return for at least another week, per Los Angeles Times writer Dan Woike. Rui Hachimura and Trey Jamison are also out with injuries, robbing the Lakers of the chance to build chemistry as they prepare for what they hope is a deep playoff run.

