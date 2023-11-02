"Maybe it’s because you punched one of your teammates" - Draymond Green gets rinsed by NBA Twitter following 'awful chemistry' remarks

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors pulled off a close win against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit a clutch midrange jumper to give the Warriors the win.

After the game, Green had plenty of positive things to say about the team’s chemistry early in the season. Green criticized last year’s team chemistry and noticed the difference already with the new pieces in Golden State. He said that the team enjoys each other already.

“Last year, we had an awful team as far as chemistry goes, Green said. “Last year was horse shit. Hard to come to work. Not fun. This year, you see the joy on guys’ face when they come in the building. This is a group that likes being together.”

The outspoken forward could of course be referring to the problems he had with Jordan Poole last season. The two were involved in a well-publicized skirmish at practice. Green punched Poole in the face during the altercation.

Many NBA fans had plenty of criticism for Draymond Green for his recent ‘awful chemistry’ quotes. The reactions were comical and plenty. Many went after Green for his seemingly lack of self awareness. Check out the reaction from one fan and many more below.

"Maybe it’s because you punched one of ur teammates and never apologized" one fan wrote.

Draymond Green & Golden State Warriors off to hot start

Many questioned the Golden State Warriors heading into the season. They are an aging veteran team and lost in the second round of the playoffs last season to LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

The Warriors decided to go all-in with their championship core. They re-signed Draymond Green to a long extension, kept Klay Thompson and shipped out Jordan Poole for the 38-year-old Chris Paul.

Many questioned whether Paul could fit in the Warriors system. Some said he would have to accept a bench role. It seems like he has, and things are running smoothly in San Francisco.

The team is off to a 4-1 start, the lone loss coming in theie season opener by four points to Phoenix. The team is gelling and showing off once again their balance. Paul has fit in well as a distributor off the bench. He's averaging 8.2 assists per game. He has led the team in the category in three of their five games so far.

Curry is also showing off his ageless wonders. The superstar has dropped more than 40 points twice this season. He continues to be the straw who stirs the drink for the team, leading the team in scoring in all five games.

Draymond Green is also back to his do-it-all contributions. Since returning from injury, he has led the team in assists and continues to be solid in rebounding help alongside big man Kevon Looney.