“Maybe some kind of legacy, they're going to remember me ... which, they are not” - Nikola Jokic gives a cryptic answer when asked about surpassing Larry Bird on all-time triple-doubles list

Nikola Jokic provided a cryptic response after surpassing Larry Bird on the all-time triple double leaderboard.

Jokic, the reigning MV,P achieved the milestone on Monday, passing the Boston Celtics legend and Hall of Famer Bird for most triple doubles in NBA history. One would think that surpassing Larry Legend on any all-time list would be an honor, but Jokic had a rather nonchalant and funny answer.

He was asked about its significance, to which he replied:

"Maybe some kind of legacy, they're going to remember me...which, they are not."

It is certainly about legacies and making a name for yourself. Nikola Jokic believes crossing Larry Bird on the all-time triple-double isn't worth much because people will forget him eventually.

There is some truth to that, as he could eventually be surpassed by someone younger, possibly Luka Doncic. No spot on any all-time leaderboard is safe, as records are meant to be broken.

However, Jokic couldn't have been more wrong about people not remembering him. He is one of just 36 players in the history of the association to win the NBA MVP, and is the only center to win the NBA MVP award in the last 20 years. The Joker is also the only Nugget to win league MVP in franchise history and the only Serbian player to be even be considered for the award.

As far as triple doubles go, Nikola Jokic holds the record for being the quickest player to reach that mark in a game. He took the fewest minutes in NBA history to post a triple double, recording one in just 14 minutes and 33 seconds in 2018 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nikola Jokic is having a historically great season, but might not win the NBA MVP award again

Nikola Jokic is breaking records and putting up historic numbers, bu,t unfortunately, that might all go in vain.

The Denver Nuggets have lost Michael Porter Jr. for the entire season due to back surgery, while Jamal Murray continues to recover from his ACL tear. Going at this rate, the Nuggets could be scratching and clawing their way to the NBA play-in tournament. They will have almost no chance of making any splash in the postseason.

However, Nikola Jokic is doing his best to carry the team. He is leading the NBA in most advanced stat,s and has been averaging numbers similar to his MVP season last year.

He leads the league in VORP (Value Over Replacement Player), Box Plus-Minus (all three - overall, defensive and offensive), win shares per 48, etc. More importantly, he has a historically high PER (Player Efficiency Rating) of 33.6 which would shatter the all-time season record of 31.86.

Nikola Jokic is also the only player in NBA history to lead his team in every single statistical category, including shooting splits and field goals made. Nevertheless, The Joker is unlikely to win the NBA MVP because his team has a subpar record.

The Nuggets are eighth in the West with an 11-12 record, and have lost eight of their last ten games. The NBA MVP award has never gone to a player of a losing team, and, in fact, has always gone to a player whose team has finished third or higher in the conference. Russell Westbrook in 2017 was an exception. Hence, it is safe to say that Jokic's exploits might go in vain.

