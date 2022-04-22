"Maybe LeBron is the best coach for LeBron" - Fred Roggin floats idea of making LeBron James player-coach of LA Lakers

Fred Roggin has floated the idea of LeBron James becoming a player-coach of the LA Lakers after the team failed to qualify for the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Lakers have a busy offseason ahead as they try to overhaul their roster following a disastrous season. They also need to hire a new coach that can lead the team back into contention.

On the "Going Roggin" show on NBC Sports Los Angeles, Roggin proposed the idea of James becoming the Lakers' player-coach next season to guests Rob Parker and Tim Cates. Roggin said:

"I don't know if LeBron's Lakers will get the HBO treatment, but this idea will get a few eyeballs. Make LeBron James a player-coach. Deadspin writer, Chuck Modiano thinks it's their best shot at winning another championship. There's so much talk on who can coach LeBron; maybe LeBron is the best coach for LeBron."

Parker was against the idea, though, while Cates concurred with Roggin. Parker pointed out that "The King" is much better as a player than being in control of a roster. He wants the Lakers to give the coaching to someone like Sam Cassell. Parker said:

"Stop it already. It's a half-baked idea. Let LeBron just play. Go give Sam Cassell the job or somebody whose put in time and energy into wanting to be a coach. No, we're not turning back the clock. This is not Bill Russell, and this is not the '60s."

Meanwhile, Cates made an interesting point about James and Klutch Sports having complete control of the Lakers franchise from the front office to the entire roster. He pointed out that it's an interesting proposition that could work both ways, saying:

"Finally, let LeBron James have what he wants: complete control over the roster, the team and the play on the court. And let's see what happens."

Would LeBron James make a good coach?

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is not only one of the greatest players in NBA history but also one of the smartest players ever. James is known for having one of the highest basketball IQs in the game. However, would that translate to success as a coach?

According to Max Kellerman of ESPN, James would be a good coach because of his basketball intellect. Kellerman also said in an episode of "Keyshawn, JWill and Max" Show that the Lakers should consider offering the vacant coaching position to their superstar. Kellerman said:

"To me, it makes LeBron so accountable. Like, LeBron, you're the greatest basketball genius in the world. I don't say that facetiously, I mean it. He's like the basketball genius. You're going to call the shots anyway; give him the responsibility, and make him own it. If I were LeBron, I wouldn't do it, but I would offer it to him."

