"Maybe not as nervous as if Draymond was hosting, but still nervous" - Steph Curry admits feeling nervous and excited about hosting 2022 ESPYS

Steph Curry will continue his busy summer by hosting the 2022 ESPY Awards on July 20. He's just the second player to host the awards ceremony, with LeBron James co-hosting with Jimmy Kimmel in 2007. With the show less than two days away, the reigning NBA Finals MVP couldn't help but feel nervous and excited.

In an interview with Beth Harris of the Associated Press, Curry revealed how he plans to approach his first major hosting gig. The Golden State Warriors superstar is the co-host of HBO's "About Last Night" with his wife, Ayesha. However, the four-time champion is still nervous, especially for the monologue at the start of the ceremony.

"Maybe not as nervous as if Draymond (Green) was hosting, but still nervous," Curry said. "Now I have the mic. I'm more nervous already just thinking about that vibe. Basketball is reactionary, and I spend every waking hour thinking about it, practicing and preparing. I'll do that same preparation for this, but it’s going to be an emotional roller coaster."

The 2022 edition of the ESPYS will mark the 30th anniversary of the ceremony. After a virtual show in 2020 and a socially distanced version in 2021, this year's ESPY Awards will be at full capacity. The show will be back at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

In addition to being the host, Curry has also been nominated for three awards. He's a finalist for Best men’s athlete, Best record-breaking performance and the Best NBA Player. The two-time MVP is a three-time ESPY Award winner. He won the Best Male Athlete and Best NBA Player in 2015, and Best NBA Player in 2021.

Steph Curry competed at 2022 American Century Championship

Steph Curry has had a busy summer after celebrating his fourth championship. Curry was among 87 participants in the 2022 American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe. The Golden State Warriors superstar has had three fourth-place finishes in the tournament, finishing ninth last year.

Dell and Seth Curry were also in the tournament, along with a few current and former NBA stars. Charles Barkley has been a staple at the ACC, while Vinny Del Negro was the reigning champion. Alex Caruso, Andre Iguodala, Kyle Lowry and Vince Carter also participated.

After three rounds, former Dallas Mavericks quarterback Tony Romo won the tournament. Romo also won in 2018 and 2019. Meanwhile, Curry finished tied for 16th place with legendary pitcher John Smoltz.

Despite not winning, Curry appeared to have a lot of fun playing the event. He was grouped with Justin Timberlake and Aaron Rodgers on the final day. Rodgers threw a long pass to Curry, who showed off his football skills by perfectly receiving the ball.

Curry also hit one of the best shots of the tournament. On the 13th hole at the Edgewood Golf Course, Curry hit a 97-yard eagle, which fans loved.

