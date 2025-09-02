"Maybe Nico was right" - Mavericks fans react to months-old outrage on Quentin Grimes trade as guard remains unsigned in free agency

Quentin Grimes of the Philadelphia 76ers is still a restricted free agent with less than a month before the start of training camp. Some Dallas Mavericks fans were upset when Nico Harrison traded him, but others are seemingly changing their tune about the decision. After Harrison's shocking Luka Doncic trade to the LA Lakers, the Mavericks general manager also dealt Grimes to the Sixers despite averaging 10.2 points per game that season. He went off in Philadelphia amid their injury woes, posting career highs of 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. It was a great way to showcase himself for free agency, but his market was stagnant due to the lack of cap space. Grimes remains unsigned and could be on his way to accepting a qualifying offer from the Sixers. He's in a similar situation to Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, and Cam Thomas. Some Dallas Mavericks fans reacted to Quentin Grimes remaining unsigned despite coming off a career year. Others even went so far as to praise the unpopular Nico Harrison for seemingly making the right decision to trade Grimes for Caleb Martin and a second-round pick. All Things Mavs @All_Things_MavsLINKMaybe Nico was right.Dr. Sabrina M. Singleton 🦅 @DrSMSingletonLINKNico was Right....I stand on thatDereck Lively II Muse @DL2MuseLINKNico was right to trade Grimes, I can’t lie.Others were just surprised that someone like Quentin Grimes is still a free agent, seemingly forgetting that he's restricted and not unrestricted. Restricted free agents have qualifying offers to sign that will make them unrestricted next summer.Kevin Butler @KevinButlerOKCLINKHow has Quentin Grimes not found a home yet? Do I just not know basketball?Linwood Outlaw III @linoutlawLINKWth is going on with this Quentin Grimes situation, man?Mir @FingaRollFinishLINKWhy is Quentin Grimes still unsigned?😐Players like Grimes, Josh Giddey, Cam Thomas and Jonathan Kuminga have offers to stay with their respective teams. However, they aren't aligned with what they want, causing a standoff that would end up being either a good move or a bad decision. Quentin Grimes could accept qualifying offer from SixersThe Philadelphia 76ers were confident about re-signing Quentin Grimes back in July, but the player remains a restricted free agent. Grimes was projected to earn an annual salary of around $20 million, as per Liberty Ballers.However, NBA teams are avoiding the second apron, so not a lot of teams are willing to pay what some free agents are demanding. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported a couple of months ago that Grimes is leaning toward signing the $8.7 million qualifying offer from the Sixers.It's a risky move for Grimes since the team's backcourt has a glut of options aside from him, like Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe. There's a possible short-term contract from the Sixers, but it's below the projected $20 million per season.