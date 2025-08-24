"Maybe now he can pay his rent" - NBA fans react to Malik Beasley being linked to New York Knicks and Eastern Conference heavyweights

Malik Beasley is back in the headlines for basketball reasons after spending most of the summer connected to gambling allegations that surfaced in late June. With the 2025-26 regular season approaching, two teams have reportedly shown interest in acquiring him.According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers are eyeing Beasley as a possible addition to their roster.“The Knicks and Cavaliers have checked in on Malik Beasley, sources told @hoopshype,” Scotto wrote on X. “Knicks executive Gersson Rosas signed Beasley to a four-year, $60M deal with the Timberwolves. Knicks and Cavs have minimum deals to offer. Beasley is no longer a target of a federal investigation.”Fans reacted once the news broke, with many still focused on his betting controversy.“Maybe now he can pay his rent,” @swappenny wrote.hardaway $S @swappennyLINK@TheDunkCentral @MikeAScotto Maybe now he can pay his rent“&quot;Checked in&quot; as in asked him if bro's OK?” @Paulissimo96 wrote.“Ain’t New York got some high prices for apartments and s**t, tenant ain’t gonna get his money lol,” @kasuuu19 said.Others shifted the conversation to basketball and what Beasley could bring to either team.“If Cavs ger him mehn And he shoots like he did last season They coming out of the east,” @Lfcolaaaa said.“2 teams that get every single role player makes sense,” @Lebronin1 said.“Whoever gets him outta those two teams are gonna make the finals,” @Lytherian wrote.Malik Beasley’s reputation took a hit when the gambling allegations tied him to betting activity on NBA games and prop bets during the 2023-24 season. He has since been cleared and is no longer under investigation.Lost in the off-court drama is the fact that Beasley had the best season of his career with the Detroit Pistons. Serving as the team’s sixth man, he averaged 16.3 points and 2.6 rebounds while hitting 319 3-pointers, the most in franchise history and second-most in the league last campaign.Malik Beasley posts on Instagram after being cleared of betting investigationAfter weeks of being in the spotlight since late June over gambling allegations, Malik Beasley finally received some relief on Friday. Sources confirmed that Beasley is no longer considered a target in the investigation.&quot;Months after this investigation commenced, Malik remains uncharged and is not the target of this investigation,&quot; Beasley’s attorney told ESPN. &quot;An allegation with no charge, indictment or conviction should never have the catastrophic consequence this has caused Malik. This has literally been the opposite of the presumption of innocence.&quot;Shortly after his name was dropped from the controversial matter, Beasley turned to social media to share his emotions. He posted three pregame photos from last season on Instagram with a heartfelt caption:“gotta keep ya head up kid.. 🖤”If Beasley joins either the Knicks or the Cavaliers for the upcoming season, it would be the seventh team he represents during his decade-long career.