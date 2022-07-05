“Maybe other people in the front office are saying ‘Kyrie is a wrecking ball, he’ll leave us in shambles’” - NBA analyst says Jeanie Buss’ comments make him wonder if LeBron James is the only Laker who wants Kyrie Irving

LeBron James is open to the idea of a reunion with Kyrie Irving. The franchise is reportedly pushing to acquire Irving. Irving may want to bring his talents to LA.

However, on Fox Sports' "First Things First," NBA analyst Chris Broussard spoke about how the recent tweet from Jeanie Buss makes it seem like King James is the only one vying for Kyrie. Broussard said:

"She's talking about team, team, and team. It makes me wonder, is LeBron the only one in the organization who wants Kyrie?

"Maybe people in the front office are saying, 'Kyrie's a wrecking ball, he'll leave us in shambles, okay, you can't count on him'. They should try to get this done, no doubt about it. But I do wonder if LeBron is going solo and pushing for this."

Chris Broussard talked about Jeanie Buss's tweet that reminisced about Kobe Bryant's willingness to work with the team.

LeBron James wanted to explore trade options during the season, but general manager Rob Pelinka decided not to make any changes. Pelinka's choice indicated King James' lack of influence on personnel decisions.

Jeanie Buss @JeanieBuss I miss KB. He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to. Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply. I miss KB. He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to. Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply.

LeBron James's friction with the Lakers front office

The Lakers underperformed last season. While the expectations included title contention, they failed to make the Play-In tournament. LeBron James was reportedly unhappy after Rob Pelinka did not make any moves on trade deadline day.

King James played a vital role in the LA Lakers acquiring Russell Westbrook over the summer. The front office preferred to pursue Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings. They yielded to James' demands, and that has backfired tremendously.

Klutch Sports Group, run by Rich Paul (James' agent and best friend), has tried to control the franchise. The group has encouraged the signing of players represented by the agency. LeBron could leave the Lakers for the Cleveland Cavaliers to win another championship with the team. The Cavs could also allow LeBron to play with his son.

The Lakers and King James will need to get on the same page ahead of the 2022-23 season to mount a challenge for the championship.

