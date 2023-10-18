“Maybe he had something to do”: Joel Embiid issued diplomatic answer over question on James Harden’s absence 

For the second time in his career, Joel Embiid finds himself with a disgruntled running mate. The reigning MVP recently spoke on the latest actions of James Harden as he continues to seek a trade.

Harden made headlines Wednesday when news broke that he skipped out on Philadelphia 76ers practice. The All-Star guard remains frustrated with the front office that his trade demand to the LA Clippers has not been met yet.

Following practice, Joel Embiid fielded questions regarding Harden's absence. The All-Star big man gave a joking response before quickly changing the subject.

"I don't know, maybe he had something to do," Embiid said. "I'm not sure, but we had a good practice."

With or without Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers continue to gear up for the 2023-24 season. They play their final preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks Friday, where Embiid is planning to make his season debut.

Joel Embiid has been in this situation before

Having been in this situation before, Joel Embiid knows how to handle these off-court antics. He could have very easily blasted James Harden for skipping out on practice, but took the high road. Instead, opting to put the focus back on the team as a whole.

This response draws similarities to the last time the Philadelphia 76ers had a disgruntled All-Star in the building. Outside of a few occasions, Embiid kept his composure when Ben Simmons no longer wanted to be on the team. Despite constantly being questioned about it, he led by example as the team's star.

With experience in a situation like this before, Embiid and the rest of the 76ers should understand how to operate. They understand the NBA is a business, and sometimes things like this happen. Since it is out of their control, the only thing they can do is put their time and energy into winning basketball games.

Veteran leadership is crucial in times like this, and the Sixers have an abundance. Along with stars like Embiid and Tobias Harris, the team also has Patrick Beverley and Danny Green to be vocal in the locker room.

Embiid handling this situation with grace is a great sign, because this saga has no end in sight. According to the most recent reporting, the 76ers and LA Clippers are still not close on a possible Harden trade. Meaning this situation will likely be dragging on through the start of the regular season.

