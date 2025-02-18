"Maybe Steph Curry can hang around once LeBron gone" - Shannon Sharpe claims NBA lacks poster boy after KD & Anthony Edwards' latest remarks

The NBA's biggest superstars are all in the twilight years of their careers. With LeBron James being 40 years old and both Steph Curry and Kevin Durant being 36 years old, it's no secret that the trio only have a few more years left before their retirement.

Analyst Shannon Sharpe thinks there's a chance that Steph Curry will wind up being the face of the league for a few years once James retires. After that, however, the NFL legend doesn't think the league will have a frontman. Curry is under contract with the Warriors through the 2026-27 season.

During Tuesday's episode of First Take, Sharpe spoke about the situation, throwing out the possibility of Curry sticking around for a few years after James retires and being the face of the league.

"To make a long story short guys ... I'm not so sure there is a next face," Sharpe said. "Maybe Steph Curry can hang around once LeBron gone and he can hang on for another five to six years and he can regain that again."

"But it's just hard for me to see that a foreign-born player being the face of the NBA. I'm not saying that it can't happen. It's just hard for me to visualize that considering the faces that we've seen - Magic and Bird, Jordan, Kobe, LeBron and Steph."

"I'm not at the farewell yet" - Steph Curry discusses his future amid talk about the next face of the NBA

While the NBA community is well aware of the fact that stars such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry are headed toward retirement in the years to come, Curry isn't ready to close the book on his career just yet.

In the past, the four-time champ has been open about the fact that he's talked with NFL legends Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers about playing into his 40s. Back in 2021, for example, Curry said that he was motivated by Brady leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl at 43.

Recently while giving an interview to Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard, Curry spoke about his future, saying that although he thinks about retirement, he isn't ready to call time on his career yet.

"You think about that more and more," Curry said. "I’m not at the farewell yet. That's just part of time. If you're fighting human nature or fighting the inevitable in that, then … I don’t think you're handling it right."

"Because you need a little bit of fear of what's coming, what an end might look like, to inform decisions that you're making now and appreciate what's going on right now," Curry said.

The comments are in line with those relayed by Draymond Green, who said that after the Warriors finalized a trade that landed Jimmy Butler, Curry told him that this could be the duo's last ride. With Curry, Butler, and Green's contracts all set to expire after the 2026-27 NBA season, only time will tell whether Curry sticks around for a few more years, in line with what Shannon Sharpe has predicted.

