"McBride sneaking that right hand in there": NBA fans hilariously react as Jennifer Hudson left rattled after sustaining blow to face

Madison Square Garden is famous for its celebrity row during NBA games, and on Tuesday, Jennifer Hudson was in attendance as the New York Knicks hosted Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Ad

However, Hudson found herself in the middle of an unexpected moment when Knicks guard Miles McBride crashed into her while attempting to deflect a pass.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As McBride tumbled into the crowd, Hudson’s partner, Common, accidentally hit her in the face while trying to shield her from the ball, knocking off her glasses in the process. Meanwhile, as McBride fought to steady himself, he also seemed to momentarily and inadvertently make contact with her chest.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“McBride sneaking that right hand in there,” one fan jokingly commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans expressed concern for Hudson, who is celebrated as a two-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, an Academy Award-winning actress and a Tony and Emmy-winning producer — making her the youngest female EGOT winner in history.

“Poor girl hope she’s ok,” one said.

“(Protect her) at all costs! That’s the world’s youngest female EGOT winner in history!” another commented.

“Protect Jennifer! Hope she is ok,” another added.

Ad

Meanwhile, some fans blamed Hudson for not paying attention to the game.

“The perils of sitting front row and not watching the game,” one said.

“Common could have at least done a better job protecting his gal. 🤦🏽,” another said.

Miles McBride makes an impact, but Knicks fall to Steph Curry-led Warriors

Miles McBride played nearly 24 minutes off the bench, finishing with six points, five assists and four rebounds, while posting a plus-eight rating — second only to Landry Shamet's plus-nine in the Knicks' 114-102 loss.

Ad

OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 29 and 25 points, but it was Steph Curry who stole the show, dropping 28 points and five 3-pointers to continue his dominance at Madison Square Garden.

The Warriors outshot the Knicks 13-8 from deep, securing their eighth win in their last 10 games, while snapping New York’s three-game winning streak.

Up next, McBride and the Knicks hit the road for a five-game trip, which includes matchups against both LA teams and a rematch with the Warriors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback