"Me and Brad are still brothers” - Former no. 1 pick stakes claim for Phoenix Suns roster spot

Heading into the year, depth was a major question mark for the Phoenix Suns. While they have one of the top star trios in the league, the cast of players around them is mediocre at best. As the regular season rolls along, one former All-Star tossed around the idea of joining them.

When the Phoenix Suns traded for Bradley Beal this offseason, they went all in on star power. Because they had four max contracts on the roster at the time, they could only fill out the roster with veteran's minimum contracts. They still lured in talented players like Eric Gordon, but depth is still one of their biggest weak points.

During a recent appearance on FanDuel TV, John Wall brought up the idea of joining the Phoenix Suns. He said him and Beal are still very close from their time together on the Washington Wizards.

"Me and Brad are still brothers, we still talk a lot," Wall said. "If I could join that team for sure, I would love that."

Could John Wall be a good addition for the Phoenix Suns?

Given their financial limitations, the Phoenix Suns have to get creative when it comes to filling out their roster. That said, John Wall is someone who could be a good value signing for them.

Wall clearly isn't the All-Star talent he once was, but he is still a productive point guard. At 33 years old, he still has something left in the tank to provide an NBA team.

The former No. 1 pick isn't far removed from being on a roster as he played last season. While appearing in 34 games for the LA Clippers, he averaged 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Injuries derailed Wall's prime, but he's had more than enough time to let his body recover. The Houston Rockets kept him on the sidelines for an entire year in 2022, and waived him at the trade deadline last year. With all this extra time to preserve his body, Wall should be good from a physical standpoint to provide a boost for a team in a reserve role.

Even though a contract offer didn't come this offseason, Wall is still keeping himself prepared. Videos recently surfaced of his knocking down 24 straight threes during a workout session.

As the Suns deal with injuries to two of their stars, they have to start thinking about options like this. Wall is a former star who could provide a spark off the bench when the team is in a pinch.