“Me and Danny had an hour’s conversation about it, Danny said ‘I ain’t trading Jaylen’” - Former Celtics big man says a James Harden-Jaylen Brown trade could’ve taken place in 2020

Jaylen Brown's potential trade has been one of the hottest topics in the NBA in the past week. According to reports, the Boston Celtics offered their superstar in a trade package for Kevin Durant.

Brown, coming off an NBA Finals appearance with the Celtics, wasn't too pleased to hear this. Brad Stevens may have broken the trust between him and the young swingman, but it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

According to ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, a former Celtics player, Danny Ainge could have traded Brown for James Harden back in 2020. However, he refused to do so. Perkins claimed:

"Brown could have been traded for James Harden when he wanted out of the Rockets, wanted out of Houston. Me and Danny had an hour conversation about it, then he said, 'I ain't trading Jaylen Brown for James Harden,' because he knew his value."

Perkins made the claim in the video below:

Back in 2020, Ainge was the president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics. However, Brad Stevens succeeded him in 2021 when Ainge was hired by the Utah Jazz.

Jaylen Brown is a great young player and a fantastic trade asset

From shot mechanics to ball-handling to finishing, Jaylen Brown is light-years from the player he was in college.

Over the past two years, Jaylen has become one of the best perimeter players in the league. He has averaged over 24 points per game in the last two seasons and has become a reliable scorer.

Furthermore, he has two more years left on his contract and will be paid $26.7 million next season. Considering how good he is, Brown's contract is a great trade asset, so it is not entirely unreasonable to involve him in a potential Kevin Durant trade.

Kendrick Perkins knows that the Boston Celtics want to win championships. He spent eight years with them and won the ring in 2008. However, he might be overlooking the advantages of trading Jaylen. He voiced his discontent and said:

"The Celtics franchise is all about hanging banners...But why are they so quick to trade Jaylen Brown is my question."

The former Celtics player even implied that Brad Stevens should have put Jayson Tatum in the trade package instead. His style is similar to Brown's, but Perkins believes that the Celtics value him more.

Danny Ainge is the difference

Brad Stevens has done a commendable job running the Boston Celtics. He's a fantastic coach, but he's also proven to be able to handle a bigger role with the franchise as well.

However, Perkins pointed out that Danny Ainge is no longer with Boston, and that it was him who drafted Brown. The former NBA champion also spoke about how it was Ainge who drafted many other players, including Jayson Tatum.

"We have to always remember this, Danny Ainge drafted Jaylen Brown, not Brad Stevens."

Jaylen Brown's exasperated reaction regarding his potential trade:

Brown was the best Celtics player in the 2022 NBA Finals and led his team to two huge victories over the Golden State Warriors in a hard-fought series.

