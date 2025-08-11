Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most unstoppable players in the NBA. His physical tools allow him to dominate in the paint, and he usually takes pride in getting stops as well. However, shooting has always been a bit of an Achilles' heel for him. That's why it was somewhat surprising to see that he shot 44.2% from mid-range last season, which was the fifth-most efficient shooting percentage in the entire league. When asked about that, the former NBA champion compared himself to the best mid-range shooters in the game.“Me, DeRozan, KD, Devin Booker,” Giannis said.He talked about the importance of adding another layer to his offensive game, since defenses will have to keep guarding him away from the rim, where he's the most efficient.“Once you add that element to your game, you’re hard to be guarded. I can get to the spot I want,&quot; Antetokounmpo said. &quot;You gotta back off me. If I was making those shots, you have to back off me. Because I get to the rim with defense. I shoot 70%. With defense.”Despite being tightly guarded, Giannis shot nearly 75% in the restricted area on 11.2 attempts per game.Giannis Antetokounmpo could still be tradedGiannis Antetokounmpo was in the spotlight at the beginning of the offseason. ESPN insider Shams Charania said he was considering his future with the organization, and the Damian Lillard waiver-and-stretch only raised more questions.While nothing happened before the NBA draft and both Giannis and the Bucks have denied those rumors, Charania is still adamant that something could be in the works. Talking on ESPN's First Take, he revealed that multiple teams are still keeping tabs on him.&quot;There are multiple teams I know of that are literally waiting right now on what decision Giannis Antetokounmpo makes,&quot; Charania said. &quot;Waiting to see, does he actually hit the market? Training camps don't start till mid-September.&quot;Charania added that we've seen stars like Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard being traded late in the summer, and he's still not fully convinced that Giannis wants to or will stay in Milwaukee for the long run.