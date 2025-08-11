  • home icon
  "Me, DeRozan, KD, Devin Booker": Giannis Antetokounmpo brags about his midrange game after shooting 44.2%

"Me, DeRozan, KD, Devin Booker": Giannis Antetokounmpo brags about his midrange game after shooting 44.2%

By Ernesto Cova
Published Aug 11, 2025 12:43 GMT
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Three - Source: Getty
Giannis Antetokounmpo is an underrated mid-range shooter

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most unstoppable players in the NBA. His physical tools allow him to dominate in the paint, and he usually takes pride in getting stops as well. However, shooting has always been a bit of an Achilles' heel for him.

That's why it was somewhat surprising to see that he shot 44.2% from mid-range last season, which was the fifth-most efficient shooting percentage in the entire league. When asked about that, the former NBA champion compared himself to the best mid-range shooters in the game.

“Me, DeRozan, KD, Devin Booker,” Giannis said.

He talked about the importance of adding another layer to his offensive game, since defenses will have to keep guarding him away from the rim, where he's the most efficient.

“Once you add that element to your game, you’re hard to be guarded. I can get to the spot I want," Antetokounmpo said. "You gotta back off me. If I was making those shots, you have to back off me. Because I get to the rim with defense. I shoot 70%. With defense.”
Despite being tightly guarded, Giannis shot nearly 75% in the restricted area on 11.2 attempts per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could still be traded

Giannis Antetokounmpo was in the spotlight at the beginning of the offseason. ESPN insider Shams Charania said he was considering his future with the organization, and the Damian Lillard waiver-and-stretch only raised more questions.

While nothing happened before the NBA draft and both Giannis and the Bucks have denied those rumors, Charania is still adamant that something could be in the works. Talking on ESPN's First Take, he revealed that multiple teams are still keeping tabs on him.

"There are multiple teams I know of that are literally waiting right now on what decision Giannis Antetokounmpo makes," Charania said. "Waiting to see, does he actually hit the market? Training camps don't start till mid-September."

Charania added that we've seen stars like Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard being traded late in the summer, and he's still not fully convinced that Giannis wants to or will stay in Milwaukee for the long run.

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Edited by Krutik Jain
