"Me playing with the Cavs? I don't know about that" - LeBron James on speculation around his future and faith in LA Lakers' front office

LeBron James brushed off speculations linking him with the Cleveland Cavaliers as he stood behind the LA Lakers' front office, despite reports of friction between him and the management.

Some of his comments at the All-Star weekend, where he praised OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti for his scouting prowess, were interpreted as a dig on Lakers GM Rob Pelinka.

However, James clarified his side of the story in the media availability session following the LA Lakers' 102-105 loss against the LA Clippers. He sounded confident in the Lakers brass' ability to surround him with a championship-contending team. He said (via Spectrum SportsNet) in this regard:

"Very Confident. Ever since I got here (Lakers) the front office, Jeannie, Linda, Kurt and everybody has welcomed me with open arms, and has given me an opportunity to play for historical franchise."

"Welcome my family and and I've just tried to give back my part of the game and inspire kids and inspire people to want to follow the Lakers and put them back at a level that they were accustomed to me, and it's always been my focus."

James then addressed how his comments during the All-Star weekend were misinterpreted; he was linked with a potential return to his former team Cleveland Cavaliers. He said in that regard:

"I don't understand how some of my comments over the weekend was taken to a whole different area 'could I see myself retiring as a Cavalier?' I never said I would see myself playing in a Cavaliers uniform."

"I talked to Jason Lloyd, and he asked me that; I said 'Well, I don't know what tomorrow holds. But actually me playing for the Cavs? I don't know about that. Could I see myself retiring as a Cav?' And we were like just come here sign for a day and retire as a Cav? I said that’s possible."

LA Lakers' struggles this season led to rumors about LeBron James' departure

The LA Lakers were expected to be one of the most dominant teams in the NBA this season.

They signed Russell Westbrook to form a big three along with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers also added veterans Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard to bolster their chances of winning a record 18th title.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron: “I do wish we were playing better basketball.”



He said his biggest (related) issue with the season has been how few games that he, AD and Westbrook have played together. LeBron: “I do wish we were playing better basketball.”He said his biggest (related) issue with the season has been how few games that he, AD and Westbrook have played together.

The Lakers ended up forming the oldest roster in the league this season, leading to most of their struggles thus far. They haven't been able to match the pace of opponents in defense, and have had chemistry issues even after the All-Star break.

Westbrook has been a misfit alongside LeBron James and Davis. Moreover, the three haven't had the chance to play many games together, which could prove to be a problem for the team moving forward.

The LA Lakers are 27-32 for the season, and are likely to end up in the play-in tournament again. Many felt this could be the reason LeBron James could start considering his options elsewhere to win another title before he calls time on his career.

However, following his comments about his faith in the Lakers' brass, his exit seems an unlikely proposition now.

