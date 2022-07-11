"Me, Steph, Draymond and Klay, we never played our first game together till the playoffs" - Andrew Wiggins looks back at the confidence he had in Warriors winning the championship

Despite all the doubters, Andrew Wiggins has stated that he believed earlier in the season that they were going to win the NBA championship. He knew that when the Golden State Warriors were at full strength, they were nearly unbeatable.

“Wiggs” revealed on an episode of Point Forward when he thought the Bay Area team was winning it all last season:

“I always believed we could win the championship. And that we started off hot and I’m like, ‘Damn, we don’t got Klay yet.’ We had the second-best record in the league and we don’t have Klay yet.”

He added:

“When Klay comes back, it’s gonna be scary. Me, Steph, Draymond and Klay, we never played our first game together till the playoffs, first game. Man, when we started gelling it’s over!”

Andrew Wiggins first played with Klay Thompson on January 9 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was the latter’s first game in nearly three years. Draymond Green injured his calf in the warmups and was on the court for only 11 seconds.

The Golden State Warriors had a 30-9 record at that point, second only to the Phoenix Suns. Green went on to miss the next 29 games due to an injury and the Dubs held a 47-22 slate when the charismatic forward returned.

They were tied for second place along with the Memphis Grizzlies but were nearly 10 games behind the Suns.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears Warriors say Draymond Green’s calf injury is connected to a disc in his lower back. Green will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Warriors say Draymond Green’s calf injury is connected to a disc in his lower back. Green will be re-evaluated in two weeks. https://t.co/iULzMj3003

Andrew Wiggins was out with an illness when the former Defensive Player of the Year winner returned to action.

A game after Green’s return, it was Steph Curry’s turn to spend some time on the sidelines after Marcus Smart accidentally rolled on Curry's ankle. He missed the remainder of the regular season after that unfortunate incident.

ESPN @espn Steph Curry did not return to the game after an apparent injury on this play.



Steve Kerr seemed unhappy with Marcus Smart. Steph Curry did not return to the game after an apparent injury on this play. Steve Kerr seemed unhappy with Marcus Smart. https://t.co/MyD0ppVQtY

Before the postseason started, Andrew Wiggins, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green played a total of 11 seconds together. Due to how they played despite all the injuries, Wiggins revealed that he was certain they would finish the season as champions.

Andrew Wiggins is expected to play a big part in the Golden State Warriors’ future success

Andrew Wiggins will have a bigger role to play next season for the defnding champions. [Photo: NBA.com]

Golden State Warriors team owner Joe Lacob has built a team that can sustain its success. They picked up their fourth title in eight years last season and are expected to dominate the league over the next few years.

Steph Curry is still a terror on offense while a healthier Klay Thompson is likely to only get better. They also now have incredible support from the young guns headed by Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

Warriors Fans @warriorsviews #DubNation #GoldenStateWarriors #Warriors yardbarker.com/nba/articles/w… Warriors Owner Joe Lacob On The Futures Of Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins: “We’d Love To Retain Them. But This Becomes The Problem Going Forward When You Have A Team Like Ours." #StrengthInNumbers Warriors Owner Joe Lacob On The Futures Of Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins: “We’d Love To Retain Them. But This Becomes The Problem Going Forward When You Have A Team Like Ours." #StrengthInNumbers #DubNation #GoldenStateWarriors #Warriors yardbarker.com/nba/articles/w…

While Poole struggled in the first four games of the finals, Wiggins flourished throughout the series. He particularly shone on defense against Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "Andrew Wiggins played some of the best defense I'v ever seen & he had Tatum so flustered" ~Charles Barkley "Andrew Wiggins played some of the best defense I'v ever seen & he had Tatum so flustered" ~Charles Barkley#PMSLive https://t.co/cnyIt1vApb

When his offense caught up starting in Game 4, the Warriors simply overwhelmed the Eastern Conference champions. If Wiggins can build on his dazzling display on the league’s biggest stage, Golden State will be tough to beat once again in the coming years.

