“Me and Steph are really nice guys”: Klay Thompson highlights why Draymond Green's contrasting nature is Warriors’ X-factor

Klay Thompson appeared on Draymond Green's podcast and explained what makes the Golden State Warriors a tough team. He believes that Draymond is the heart and soul of the Warriors squad and is vital if they want to keep winning.

Green has missed many games this year because of suspensions. This has frustrated his teammates and coaches. Fans saw Steph Curry frustrated after the former DPOY was ejected against the Orlando Magic on Mar. 27.

Green's demeanor has been different from that of Curry and Thompson, evident from when they started playing together. While this can viewed as detrimental to the team, Thompson shared why this makes Green special.

"When you're not out there, it's like a piece of us is gone," Thompson said while speaking with Green on his podcast.

"Me and Steph are really nice guys, probably too nice. We could never be ourselves and have the freedom we do on the court without you."

"So when you're not out there, it's kinda like a huge kink in our armor and I know the other team is very happy you're not out there ... They pump their chest up a little more because our muscle is gone, our enforcer, the heartbeat of our team is not out there."

Thompson also admitted that Green's numerous suspensions and ejections do hurt. However, he clarified that the team needs Green for his brand of leadership and playstyle.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors will have their toughest playoff run this season

The Golden State Warriors are tenth in the West at 43-35. Before the play-in tournament was instituted, this would have meant they were already out of playoff contention. However, the new rules dictate that they get a chance to play for a berth in the postseason.

The Warriors have been to the playoffs numerous times and even won four titles during Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green's tenure. They have also had some difficult moments throughout.

However, this year might be their toughest postseason run. It will be their lowest seed in the Splash Bro's era if they make the playoffs.

Aside from their roster not being quite as strong as in previous years, age has also played a factor. Thompson appears to have slowed as father time has caught up to him. And their latest star acquisition Chris Paul is experiencing career lows in several statistical categories.

However, one should never count the Warriors out. Last season, they entered as the sixth seed. They upset the third-seed Sacramento Kings and went down swinging, as they took the LA Lakers to six games before being eliminated.

In 2022, they won against a heavily favored Boston Celtics team, beating them in six games despite being considered the underdogs.