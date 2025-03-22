"Mean what you say, and say what you mean": Savannah James co-signs Bronny James' mentality after big night

LeBron James' wife Savannah supported her son Bronny James' words after the rookie guard put on a remarkable performance against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Bronny scored a career-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field to lead a Lakers team that was missing his father, LeBron, and Luka Doncic.

James sent a clear message about the criticism he's gone through during his rookie season immediately after the game.

"I try to let (the criticism) go through one ear and out the other, put my head down, come to work and be positive every day," James said.

On Friday, his mother Savannah shared his words in an Instagram story, adding another message to support her firstborn.

"Mean what you say, and say what you mean," she captioned the post.

Bronny James played 30 minutes off the bench during the Lakers' 118-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He tied Dalton Knecht as the team's top scorer and Jordan Goodwin as the team's assist leader with five. He added three rebounds to round out a solid night individually speaking.

After a three-game win streak, the Lakers dropped to 43-26 with this defeat and now rank fourth in the Western Conference behind the Houston Rockets (45-25) and Denver Nuggets (44-26), respectively.

JJ Redick praised Bronny James after 17-point performance

LA Lakers head coach JJ Redick hailed Bronny James after his solid performance against the Milwaukee Bucks. The former sharpshooter detailed what the team has seen in the rookie and what's next for James.

"We've obviously monitored him in the G [League] and feel like in those end games situations, when he's gotten a chance to play with us, he's been really good. Not surprised by tonight, I think his confidence is growing.

"I think the next step is becoming an elite conditioned athlete. When he does that with his physical tools and his burst and his handle, we think he's gonna be an above-average to a really good NBA shooter," Redick said.

James and the Lakers will return to action on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls to close out their five-game home stand.

