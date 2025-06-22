"Meanwhile Jalen Brunson in pool looking like someone aunty" - NBA fans amused as LeBron James trolls Knicks supporters with sly Finals dig

LeBron James is among the renowned names to attend the Fanatics Fest NYC at the Javits Center in Manhattan. He and NBA legend Steve Nash hosted a live episode of their podcast "Mind the Game" at the convention with a huge crowd in attendance.

Bron and Nash discussed topics related to the league, the NBA Finals and more. During a segment, the Lakers star roasted the Knicks fans. He rubbed salt on their wounds after the second-round exit by asking them if they were good and asked if their team was going to make the Finals next season.

Legion Hoops shared the segment's video on their X account and the fans swarmed the comments. One fan trolled Knicks star Jalen Brunson after the Lakers star's comment.

"Meanwhile Jalen Brunson in the pool looking like someone aunty 😭"

Other fans followed suit and worded their amusement in their comments.

"Lmao he even knows they ain’t goin 😭" one fan said.

"Knicks fans, you know the drill - keep dreaming 😂" another fan said.

"He knows they ain’t making the finals anytime soon I’m crying," another fan said.

While most fans joined King James in trolling the Knicks, others expressed their displeasure.

"How does anyone like this guy?" one fan said.

"Mr first round can’t talk," another fan said.

While LeBron James trolled the Knicks fans, the Lakers had a worse playoff run than their Eastern Conference competitors. The Lakers failed to get past the Timberwolves in the first round and suffered a 4-1 defeat in the opening series.

Tom Brady hails LeBron James as 'the greatest ever' in their Fanatics Fest appearance

Tom Brady was another iconic name to attend the Fanatics Fest. While Brady appeared in a couple of events at the convention, he joined LeBron James for a live episode of "The Shop: Uninterrupted." In one segment during his appearance, Brady hailed the Lakers superstar as the greatest in the sport.

"With the intensity that's been on him, the Olympics, the different teams that he's been on, he's always done things the right way," Brady said. "He's always risen above all the noise and B.S. and continued to deliver. So you're witnessing the greatest ever and I hope you guys all appreciate that."

Later, Brady also joked about Victor Wembanyama retiring LeBron James by blocking all of his shots. However, the NFL legend's praise for the NBA icon goes to show the level of respect he has for one of the greatest ever.

