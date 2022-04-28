"Media corporations make their money by degrading BLACK/African/Indigenous community heroes" - Kyrie Irving launches an epic social media rant against irresponsible journalism

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets faced huge backlash from the media after getting swept 4-0 by the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The media put the majority of the blame directly on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Steve Nash.

Durant even butted heads with Charles Barkley after which NBA on TNT tweeted a response to his shots.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT The Brooklyn bus is off to Cancun The Brooklyn bus is off to Cancun 🚌 https://t.co/7lz2FNgLrC

Irving and the media at large have hardly ever seen eye-to-eye. After being a part of a barrage of media discussions since the Nets-Celtics series ended on Monday, Irving tweeted:

"When I see my name or my brothers/sisters' names getting spun through the media, I refer to all my research about who they are. Their job is to control public perception, all while profiting off discussing, discrediting, and disrespecting people’s lives for entertainment."

He further added to his tweets:

Kyrie is of the opinion that the media thrives off of racism:

"A lot of of these media corporations make their money by degrading Black/African/Indigenous community heroes. They thrive off of it, and then sell it back to us by having a hand selected person or group of people spark controversy about them for the world to see."

Kyrie Irving's constant skirmishes with the Media

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has butted heads with the media a lot. Irving harbors an immense dislike for people in the media who offer outright criticisms of his performances on the court. While any form of racism/xenophobia is absolutely unacceptable, Irving has also taken issue with on people offering basketball takes, especially when it directly concerns him.

Some of Irving's comments to the media during his initial seasons with the Nets reflect just that:

"Impact winning, that's really what it comes down to. It's not like I'm an a--hole yelling at everybody in the locker room all the time and you hear all these stories...my name is in a lot of people's mouth all the time"

In 2020, Kyrie was fined $25,000 for not speaking to the media during training camp. He offered an explanation:

“It’s really just about how I felt about the mistreatment of certain artists when we get to a certain platform of when we make decisions within our lives to have full control and ownership ... We want to perform in a secure and protected space" (h/t) The Guardian

The brighter side of Kyrie's constant tussle with the media is that players have come out and actively become part of the conversation, which was previously one-sided. To paraphrase Chris Paul's comments on why he talks to the crowd, "This ain't the zoo."

