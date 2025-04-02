The OKC Thunder just clinched the best record against the Eastern Conference by any Western Conference team in a single NBA season. They lost just one of 29 games vs. the East.

Ad

They also have the best record in the game, which is why it's not much of a surprise to see that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still leading ESPN's MVP straw poll.

Even so, with the way Nikola Jokic is playing, some fans believe that the Serbian should take the distinction home again, especially after posting a 61-point triple-double vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are some of the best reactions:

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"It doesn’t matter what Jokic does the media still glazes SGA wow lol," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"As he should be, it’s about consistency not who’s the best player in a few games," one fan wrote.

"Damn even after jokers game yesterday," another fan said.

Some of the fans were very critical of the voter's position, given how dominant Jokic has been for most of the season:

"SGA is having a great year but Jokic is having a HISTORIC year, that’s the difference, a fan said.

Ad

"Jokic is the obvious MVP choice bro," another fan wrote.

"How is he still in front of Jokic after Jokic just had a SIXTY POINT TRIPLE DOUBLE!?" another one asked.

Jokic is about to become the first big man to average a triple-double for a season and just the third player to do so overall.

Gilgeous-Alexander, on the other hand, is the leading scorer in the league, not to mention the best player on the best team, so there's a strong case to be made for both of them.

Ad

Russell Westbrook's gaffe costs Nikola Jokic on record-breaking night

Jokic will never allow the narratives or outside talk to interfere with his game. However, he made a huge statement during a 140-139 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With 61 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, he recorded the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history. Unfortunately, Russell Westbrook missed a wide-open layup to seal the win after a steal.

Ad

Following the loss, coach Mike Malone shared his thoughts on Westbrook and how the team felt short despite that massive effort.

“I feel awful for him,” Malone said. “When you put forth that kind of an effort, you put so much into it, and you don’t get the result, I just feel bad for our guys. It never comes down to who deserves to win, but our guys did everything within their power to win that game and it didn’t go our way. We’ve just got to regroup and find a way to get one tomorrow night.”

Jokić may not focus on individual accolades, but a 61-point triple-double in a win would have complicated MVP voters' decisions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback