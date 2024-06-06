"Meet the Shams"- NBA fans hilariously compare Drake-Kendrick battle to Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania's contrasting Lakers reports

Over the past few days, some of the top NBA reporters have put out different news regarding the LA Lakers coaching search. This has led to fans comparing their situation to an ongoing beef in the music industry.

When it comes to breaking NBA news, Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski are in a tier of their own. However, this is a rare situation where the two are putting out two very different stories.

On Wednesday, Charania put out an exclusive about how the Lakers are focusing on JJ Redick to be their next coach. Woj followed that up on Thursday with a story on how the organization is preparing to offer UConn coach Dan Hurley a sizable contract.

As the two put out different news, NBA fans have compared it to the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

With his story coming out second, fans are calling Woj the Kendrick Lamar of this situation.

"woj saw that shams bomb the other day and responded like kendrick lmaooo," one fan said.

"Did Woj just #Kendrick Shams??" Another fan said.

"I had thought Woj is the Kendrick of this rivalry Glad I wasn't the only one." Said one fan.

What did each reporter say in regards to the LA Lakers coaching search?

This ordeal has caught the eyes of fans because they are stating two very different things. First, Shams Charania put out a story that JJ Redick is the front-runner to become the next coach of the LA Lakers.

"No final decision has been made yet, and the Lakers still have steps remaining in their head-coaching search process, league sources said. But the indications are strong that Redick is their leading choice at this stage."

Around 24 hours later, Adrian Wojnarowski put out a story for ESPN that talks about an entirely new candidate. He reported that LA is preparing a long-term offer for Dan Hurley to try and get him to leave college for the pros.

"The Lakers have had preliminary contact with Hurley and the sides are planning to escalate discussions in the coming days, sources told ESPN. Hurley has been at the forefront of the Lakers' search from the beginning of the process, even while the organization has done its due diligence interviewing several other candidates, sources said."

Redick retired from playing in the league in 2021 and has spent his time launching a career in podcasting. Many believe that he's been a candidate all along because of his relationship with LeBron James. Earlier this year, the two launched the "Mind The Game" podcast together.

As for Hurley, he is someone with much more coaching experience. He's been a head coach in college since 2011 and is fresh off leading UConn to back-to-back national championships. During his time at the university, Hurley has a 141-58 record.