Megan Thee Stallion breaks the internet after sharing poolside snap with Klay Thompson

By Advait Jajodia
Published Jul 09, 2025 18:47 GMT
Megan Thee Stallion breaks the internet after sharing poolside snap with Klay Thompson - Image Credits: Instagram (@theestallion)

Klay Thompson has gone viral during the 2025 offseason, but not for anything basketball-related. Instead, the Dallas Mavericks star has found himself at the center of social media attention after unexpectedly appearing in the background of photos posted by Megan Thee Stallion.

On Wednesday, the renowned rapper shared a series of pictures from her getaway at an undisclosed location. Fans were quick to spot Thompson lounging on a pool chair in the background, sparking a wave of speculation and reactions.

Megan Thee Stallion has been publicly linked to Torrey Craig since May 2024. However, recent speculation suggests the couple may have broken up, despite no credible sources for confirmation.

Klay Thompson’s last publicly known relationship was with actress Laura Harrier, which lasted from 2018 to 2020. Since then, there has not been much information about his personal life.

The 2024–25 season marked Thompson’s first year with the Dallas Mavericks and his 12th in the NBA. He averaged 14 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. Despite that, the Mavericks missed out on the playoffs due to a midseason lineup change and a season-ending injury to star guard Kyrie Irving.

Klay Thompson works out with Dallas’ recent acquisition

The Dallas Mavericks have had a hectic 2025 offseason. After selecting Cooper Flagg with the #1 pick in the NBA Draft, the team addressed its need for a starting point guard by acquiring D’Angelo Russell. This move became necessary following the devastating ACL injury suffered by Kyrie Irving towards the latter stages of the 2024-2025 regular season.

Klay Thompson and Russell are now teammates once again, rekindling their connection from a short-lived stint together with the Golden State Warriors.

Wasting no time, the duo was spotted training side by side in the gym soon after news broke of Russell’s signing a two-year contract with Dallas.

Russell is coming off a disappointing season, posting a career-low average of 12.6 points per game while splitting time between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, participating in 29 games for each team.

