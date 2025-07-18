  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Klay Thompson
"Megan Thee Stallion gave him some horse legs" - Baffled NBA fans credit Klay Thompson's new girlfriend for Mavericks star’s insane 72-straight 3s

By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 18, 2025 21:48 GMT
NBA: Play-In-Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson is almost synonymous with the 3-pointer. Thompson made a name for himself as one of the best outside shooters of all time. In a clip posted on X by Legion Hoops on Friday, he proved that he's still an elite shooter by making 72 straight threes.

It's not a surprise to see the four-time champion be a consistent threat from deep. After all, Thompson holds the record for the most 3-pointers made in a single game, with 14. He's also fifth in the all-time list, with 2,697 shots made from downtown. The five-time All-Star was also a significant contributor to the Golden State Warriors' long-term success.

While making more than 70 straight shots from deep isn't easy, it becomes natural when a player is as good as Thompson. However, fans believe the Mavs star has become inspired lately. The NBA star's relationship with rapper Megan Thee Stallion became public.

Earlier this week, Thompson posted a series of photos on his Instagram that teased the musical artist. On Thursday, they confirmed their relationship as they graced the red carpet of the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall.

After his shooting video came out, they predicted that it had a lot to do with Megan.

"Megan gave him some horse legs 🔥🔥" a fan said.
"Sheesh Meg got him ready for ring 5," another fan commented.
"Meg got Klay feeling 25 again 😂 " one fan predicts Thompson's fifth ring.

Other fans weren't too hyped about Klay Thompson's shooting video.

"I mean he was arguably one of the greatest shooters in the world at one point in his career. This not shocking lol," someone commented.
"I ain’t never seen nobody miss at this gym," a comment read.
"Not impressed, it’s the gym that nobody ever misses," a fan commented.

Klay Thompson was gifted a $300k watch by Megan Thee Stallion

Klay Thompson's new relationship with Megan Thee Stallion surprised many. Also, most people are happy for the NBA star. At their first public appearance as a couple, most questions focused on how they met.

Amid all the questions about their relationship, Thompson showed off his new Audemars Piguet watch. According to him, it was a gift from his new girlfriend. Other media outlets reported that the Mavericks star's new luxury watch is worth $300,000.

"Megan gifted me this," he said about his $300,000 Skeleton Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. "What a sweet lady."

Fans are genuinely happy for the new couple and believe they are having the best experience together. It won't be a surprise to see the rapper sitting courtside at a Mavericks game next season to support Klay Thompson.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Edited by Alvin Amansec
