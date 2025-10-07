  • home icon
Megan Thee Stallion looks smitten with Klay Thompson as intimate moments silence breakup speculation

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 07, 2025 05:56 GMT
Megan Thee Stallion looks smitten with Klay Thompson as intimate moments silence breakup speculation. (Photo: GETTY)

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion went public with their relationship during the offseason. But when Thompson declined to comment on it at media day, rumors began to swirl that they might have broken up. However, Megan seemingly ended the speculation with a post on social media.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Stallion shared a reel of her intimate moments with the Dallas Mavericks guard. They looked happy together, with the rapper giving him food and a bunch of gifts. He returned the favor with flowers and kisses, which were captured on camera.

Stallion's hit single "Kissin You" was also playing in the background, and if you know the lyrics to the song, the relationship between the two is good.

"My baby my babyyy 💋," Megan Thee Stallion wrote.

But when did all the speculation about Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion breaking up start? Thompson was asked by a reporter about their relationship, which he immediately turned down.

"I'm not going to talk about that," Thompson said, according to Sports Illustrated. "But I will say that every summer doesn't change for me because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there's really no such thing as an off-season. The summertime is just as strenuous as the season, and you have to train as if you're going to play 100 games a year. And that's what I do."
Thompson has been through it all in the NBA, and he knows what it takes to get ready for the season. The Dallas Mavericks have an improved roster, though they won't have Kyrie Irving for the majority of the campaign as he recovers from a knee injury.

Klay Thompson's starting spot in jeopardy?

Klay Thompson's starting spot in jeopardy? (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to reporters on media day, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said that he still has no idea about his starting lineup. However, it's safe to assume that D'Angelo Russell is going to be at point guard, while Anthony Davis gets a shot at power forward.

Cooper Flagg, who has been hyped up ahead of the season, will likely be the small forward, while Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II battle it out for the center position. At shooting guard, Klay Thompson seems to be the best option, though Max Christie is giving him a run for his money in training.

Kidd had nothing but praise for Christie, according to Sports Illustrated. The coach liked what he saw from both sides of the ball. He assured that the fourth-year guard will be part of the rotation, whether he starts or comes off the bench.

