  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Klay Thompson
  • Megan Thee Stallion’s 15 yo old tweet describing ‘tall, bright, mixed athlete’ BF goes viral amid Klay Thompson romance

Megan Thee Stallion’s 15 yo old tweet describing ‘tall, bright, mixed athlete’ BF goes viral amid Klay Thompson romance

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 21, 2025 15:09 GMT
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025 - Source: Getty
Megan Thee Stallion’s 15 yo old tweet describing ‘tall, bright, mixed athlete’ BF goes viral amid Klay Thompson romance - Source: Getty

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson and rapper Megan Thee Stallion caused a frenzy on the internet with their relationship. A 15-year-old tweet of the rapper is trending, where she described finding another amid Klay Thompson's romance.

Ad

In the viral tweet, she described the qualities of the unknown athlete.

“OMG so I found the most perfect boy EVERRRRRRR...he was tall bright an athelete...mixed! A gentlemen! BUT at the end on the convooo....”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans on X are speculating if she predicted her future relationship with Thompson. One fan on X called her a prophet.

“Megan thee prophet.”

Ad

Other fans shared the same thoughts.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Rumors of them together began surfacing in early July 2025. She posted a poolside photo on July 9 where Klay Thompson was in the background, which then sparked speculation. Shortly afterward, the former Warriors star shared an Instagram post that looked like him and Megan Thee Stallion together.

The official public acknowledgment of the relationship came when they attended the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16. The event was hosted by the rapper.

Ad
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Klay Thompson is preparing for his second season with the Mavericks. They open their season with a home game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Ad

Megan Thee Stallion courtside to support Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion was spotted courtside during Klay Thompson’s preseason game against the LA Lakers on Wednesday. She sat next to Thompson’s mother, Julie.

Ad

She once described their relationship as the most genuine she’s ever been in.

"This is my first relationship where I've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy," Megan told Page Six at the time. "I just never dated somebody like him before and I'm just grateful that he's here by my side and he feels the same way about me."

Thompson helped the Mavericks win the Lakers 121-94 in their preseason finale at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He recorded 12 points, one assist and one rebound.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications