Megan Thee Stallion’s 15 yo old tweet describing ‘tall, bright, mixed athlete’ BF goes viral amid Klay Thompson romance

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson and rapper Megan Thee Stallion caused a frenzy on the internet with their relationship. A 15-year-old tweet of the rapper is trending, where she described finding another amid Klay Thompson's romance.In the viral tweet, she described the qualities of the unknown athlete.“OMG so I found the most perfect boy EVERRRRRRR...he was tall bright an athelete...mixed! A gentlemen! BUT at the end on the convooo....”TINA SNOW @theestallionLINKOMG so I found the most perfect boy EVERRRRRRR...he was tall bright an athelete...mixed! A gentlemen! BUT at the end on the convooo....Fans on X are speculating if she predicted her future relationship with Thompson. One fan on X called her a prophet.“Megan thee prophet.”Coco Swamp Caliber🤎🐊 @cococaliberLINK@theestallion Megan thee prophetOther fans shared the same thoughts.𝚂𝚆𝙰𝙼𝙿𝙷𝙾𝚃𝚃𝙸𝙴🐊🦋 @swamphottieLINK@theestallion @wy_727 KLAYYY OMGGGGbri 🍭 @BardiGanggBitchLINK@theestallion @gabirengoku sista, you was talking about klay and that will indeed be your husband!! TUHHHHHIDontPlayAboutMeg @Standing4MeganLINK@theestallion 14 years later, the Klaygan era has begun ❤🥰🥹Rumors of them together began surfacing in early July 2025. She posted a poolside photo on July 9 where Klay Thompson was in the background, which then sparked speculation. Shortly afterward, the former Warriors star shared an Instagram post that looked like him and Megan Thee Stallion together.The official public acknowledgment of the relationship came when they attended the inaugural Pete &amp; Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16. The event was hosted by the rapper.Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)Klay Thompson is preparing for his second season with the Mavericks. They open their season with a home game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.Megan Thee Stallion courtside to support Klay ThompsonMegan Thee Stallion was spotted courtside during Klay Thompson’s preseason game against the LA Lakers on Wednesday. She sat next to Thompson’s mother, Julie.She once described their relationship as the most genuine she’s ever been in.&quot;This is my first relationship where I've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy,&quot; Megan told Page Six at the time. &quot;I just never dated somebody like him before and I'm just grateful that he's here by my side and he feels the same way about me.&quot;Thompson helped the Mavericks win the Lakers 121-94 in their preseason finale at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He recorded 12 points, one assist and one rebound.