Megan Thee Stallion's Celtic boyfriend Torrey Craig predicts his future with the team in Jayson Tatum's absence

Boston Celtics forward Torrey Craig opened up on his future with the franchise amid Jayson Tatum's absence. Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend gave his prediction about his future, as he is set to become a free agent in the coming months. Craig joined the Celtics in February, after being waived by the Chicago Bulls.

During a May 21 interview with Brian Robb of Masslive.com, Craig gave his opinion on his future with the Celtics. While he voiced his desire to re-sign with the team, the forward expressed that the decision was down to his agents and the franchise.

"I guess we’ll cross that path when we get there. I have to sit down with my representatives, my agents and talk things through and see the options. But I wouldn’t mind re-signing here," he said.

Craig, who joined the Celtics in February, suited up for the Massachusetts team on 17 different occasions and made three starts. During that period, he averaged 2.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while also playing in five playoff games.

The Celtics, who lost Jayson Tatum to an Achilles injury during their second-round exit to the Knicks, had two direct replacements for their starman in Sam Hauser and Torrey Craig. While Craig was not used in most cases, his 8-year experience in the league could be an asset, especially when considering his low usage and perimeter defense skills.

Speaking of his time in Boston, the veteran had nothing but positive things to share.

"They made the whole transition smooth. Welcomed my family, my son. He was able to experience some things. ... From top to bottom, it’s one of the top organizations in the league, for sure," he expressed.

Torrey Craig showed his support for Tatum as the Knicks obliterated the Celtics in Game 6

Former Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig was seen showing his support for Jayson Tatum during the Celtics' Game 6 showdown against the New York Knicks. Jayson Tatum, who went down with an injury in Game 4, was ruled out with an Achilles tear and was shown love by Craig during the team warmup.

The South Carolina native was seen rocking a Tatum armband during the warmup, as ESPN posted a clip of him donning the apparel on X (formerly Twitter).

"Torrey Craig is rocking Jayson Tatum's armband ahead of Game 6 💚," the caption read.

Although a lovely touch, the support didn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, as the Celtics were obliterated by the Knicks. The reigning champions lost by a score of 119-81, bringing an end to their title defense.

