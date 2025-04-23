Megan Thee Stallion's NBA boyfriend Torrey Craig shares 2-word congratulations for Payton Pritchard's Sixth Man of the Year win

The result of the first category of the NBA Award for the 2024-2025 season was disclosed on Tuesday, with Payton Pritchard winning the Sixth Man of the Year honor. Joining many other enthusiasts in congratulating the Boston Celtics player was Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, Torrey Craig.

Ad

Craig shared @celtics and @paytonpritch3’s collaborative Instagram post on his story, consisting of some details of his achievements from the 2024-2025 season - #1 in points, 3-pointers made, and +/- off the bench - on the graphic.

“Like that @paytonpritch3,” Craig captioned the story, hyping his teammate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Credits: Instagram (@tcraig)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Payton Pritchard had the best performance of his five-year career this past regular season, averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He was also highly efficient, shooting 47.2% from the field, including 40.7% from three-point land.

Ad

Trending

Following a historic campaign – the most points (1,079) by a reserve player in NBA history – Pritchard received 454 total voting points, including 82 first-place votes. The likes of Malik Beasley (279 points) and Ty Jerome (91 points) finished as the runner-up for the prestigious trophy.

Charles Barkley expresses admiration for Payton Pritchard

Charles Barkley was among the biggest names among all analysts to express their happiness following Payton Pritchard being named the 2025 Sixth Man of the Year. During an episode of NBA on TNT, Barkley showered the 27-year-old with lofty compliments for the improvements in his game.

Ad

"You know what’s really cool about that situation? He built his game. He made himself a hell of a player. A lot of guys come in, they got all the hype and everything, but that kid made himself a terrific NBA player. You're happy to see guys win awards like that,” Barkley said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Payton Pritchard has made himself a crucial part of the Celtics’ rotation since joining the league in 2020 and has witnessed an increase in his responsibilities over the years. He was a key contributor during Boston’s title run, averaging 6.4 points in the 2024 playoffs as the secondary scoring option for the second unit.

The 6-foot-1 guard has a larger role during the ongoing 2025 playoffs. The first game of the postseason witnessed Pritchard scoring 19 points in 25 minutes. Sustaining this level of performance throughout the playoffs will allow members of the starting lineup to get extended rest, ultimately increasing the Celtics' chances of defending their title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.