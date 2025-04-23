Megan Thee Stallion's NBA boyfriend Torrey Craig shares 2-word congratulations for Payton Pritchard's Sixth Man of the Year win

The result of the first category of the NBA Award for the 2024-2025 season was disclosed on Tuesday, with Payton Pritchard winning the Sixth Man of the Year honor. Joining many other enthusiasts in congratulating the Boston Celtics player was Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, Torrey Craig.
Craig shared @celtics and @paytonpritch3’s collaborative Instagram post on his story, consisting of some details of his achievements from the 2024-2025 season - #1 in points, 3-pointers made, and +/- off the bench - on the graphic.
“Like that @paytonpritch3,” Craig captioned the story, hyping his teammate.
Payton Pritchard had the best performance of his five-year career this past regular season, averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He was also highly efficient, shooting 47.2% from the field, including 40.7% from three-point land.
Following a historic campaign – the most points (1,079) by a reserve player in NBA history – Pritchard received 454 total voting points, including 82 first-place votes. The likes of Malik Beasley (279 points) and Ty Jerome (91 points) finished as the runner-up for the prestigious trophy.
Charles Barkley expresses admiration for Payton Pritchard
Charles Barkley was among the biggest names among all analysts to express their happiness following Payton Pritchard being named the 2025 Sixth Man of the Year. During an episode of NBA on TNT, Barkley showered the 27-year-old with lofty compliments for the improvements in his game.
"You know what’s really cool about that situation? He built his game. He made himself a hell of a player. A lot of guys come in, they got all the hype and everything, but that kid made himself a terrific NBA player. You're happy to see guys win awards like that,” Barkley said.
Payton Pritchard has made himself a crucial part of the Celtics’ rotation since joining the league in 2020 and has witnessed an increase in his responsibilities over the years. He was a key contributor during Boston’s title run, averaging 6.4 points in the 2024 playoffs as the secondary scoring option for the second unit.
The 6-foot-1 guard has a larger role during the ongoing 2025 playoffs. The first game of the postseason witnessed Pritchard scoring 19 points in 25 minutes. Sustaining this level of performance throughout the playoffs will allow members of the starting lineup to get extended rest, ultimately increasing the Celtics' chances of defending their title.
