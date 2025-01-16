"Melo is not a real NBA player, dude is a park hooper" - Fans react to LaMelo Ball edging out LeBron James & Victor Wembanyama in bizarre stat

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is having one of the best seasons of his young career. Despite the team's underachieving trend this 2024-25 NBA season, Ball has kept his foot on the gas pedal. Early in the season, he was one of the league leaders in scoring as he was averaging over 30 points a game.

However, his numbers have slightly dipped since he came back from a calf strain. His injury caused him to miss at least two weeks of action. But even after his time off the court, he's still leading the league in one bizarre stat.

In the entire league, Ball has attempted 53 one-legged 3-pointers this season. The Hornets guard is making the most of his one-legged attempts from deep as he's made 40% so far.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He beat LA Lakers star LeBron James in this stat, who only has five attempts this season. Even San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama, who has attempted six one-legged 3-pointers is far behind Ball on the list.

After fans saw this, they went to X (formerly Twitter) to give their thoughts on Ball.

"Melo is not a real NBA player dude is a park hopper," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Lamelos is not the same. His dont count," another fan commented.

40 f**king percent on 53 attempts LMFAO that's gang. that's f**king odee shootin hang pulls," a fan said.

Other fans didn't like that Wemby was used for the graphic even though Ball leads the league in one-legged threes.

"Why is wemby is picture athlete when Lamelo is blowing everyone out of the water," a fan asked.

Expand Tweet

"Melo got 21 and they got Wemby as the poster child. SMH," another fan said.

"LaMelo has more than all the other guys combined so he should be the one in the graphic instead of Wemby," one fan commented.

Also read: "Dats weird or im trippin?": LaMelo Ball feels robbed as he takes issues with hotel's food delivery

LaMelo Ball leads the guards in All-Star voting

The third fan voting return for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco was announced by the league on Thursday. LaMelo Ball has kept his momentum and pace in the voting as he's still at the top among backcourt players in the Eastern Conference.

According to the latest fan voting, the Hornets star has garnered 1,908,967 votes, while second place goes to Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers with 1,554,204 votes.

Expand Tweet

The one-time All-Star has played 26 games this season, averaging 29.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists. He started the season averaging an incredible 31.1 points in his first 18 games and even registered two consecutive 40+ point games.

Also read: "I'll take him over Shai or Luka": NBA fans erupt as LaMelo Ball inches closer to Wilt Chamberlain's 60-year-old mark

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback