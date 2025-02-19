Members of Chilean gang charged with looting more than $2 million from Bobby Portis and other athletes: Report

Bobby Portis recently joined a list featuring big names across professional sports. Unfortunately, the thing he shared in common with them is being a victim of robbery, having his valuables stolen when the thieves broke into his home.

The athletes got good news this morning when it was announced that seven men were charged for their alleged roles in the theft.

The men charged were members of a Chilean gang with a history of theft and high-profile targets, including professional athletes. The men have been accused of stealing valuables, which, combined, are worth more than $2 million.

The charges include the transportation of the items they stole and could land each of them in prison for 10 years.

Bobby Portis wasn't the only NBA player targeted by the gang, according to complaints. The FBI connected the group to other robberies reported by members of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bobby Portis took to social media to report his burglary and asked fans to offer any information surrounding the incident as the investigation began.

The thieves were caught, and a part of the complaint against them includes pictures they took with the Milwaukee Buck's valuables after allegedly taking them from his home.

Who else joined Bobby Portis as targets for the high-profile thefts?

Bobby Portis was one of many athletes who were relieved that the Chilean gang members have been apprehended. The list of victims includes big names from across American sports, including the NFL's Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, Dallas Stars center Taylor Seguin, even fellow NBA star Luka Doncic.

The athletes targeted are all big names, but players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Grizzlies also fell victim to burglaries. All seven Chilean gang members face severe charges for all of these burglaries. But three of them are facing larger charges centered around the robbery of items from Joe Burrow's home.

The FBI sent out warnings to professional teams across the country last year, telling them that their players could be targets for burglars looking to profit from stealing high-value items.

