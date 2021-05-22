Memphis Grizzlies 117-112 Golden State Warriors: Twitter shocked as Ja Morant's crew eliminates Stephen Curry and co.

The Memphis Grizzlies outplayed the Golden State Warriors for the majority of the night to eventually claim a 117-112 victory in overtime. Ja Morant came up clutch for Taylor Jenkins' side, who'll now be playing the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

A late burst from the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter saw them level the game with the scorecard reading 99-99 at the end of regulation. The Warriors even took an early lead in overtime, but then Morant and co. took over to finish the job.

Ja Morant and Stephen Curry went gung-ho on offense, scoring 35 and 39 points respectively. Yet it was the small contributions from elsewhere that tipped the tide in favor of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ja Morant turns up in the clutch to send the Memphis Grizzlies into the NBA Playoffs

While it was a collective effort from the Memphis Grizzlies on the defensive end, Ja Morant sure did turn up while attacking the basket and applied the finishing touches. He scored 15 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Ja Morant

Morant created the open look for teammate Xavier Tillman, who scored a three-pointer to give the Memphis Grizzlies the ultimate lead in overtime. The 2020 Rookie of the Year then scored two buckets in succession – including the dagger – to seal the deal. The Twitterati gave Morant much deserved respect for his efforts.

Five 3s, closed it out with floaters, ridiculous poise in Year 2, rescued his coach from tons of heat (when Taylor Jenkins, one unused challenge apart, had a sharp night) ... you can understand why they already want to make room on Mount Grizzmore for Ja Morant. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 22, 2021

Ja Morant scored 15 points in the 4th qtr/OT. Scored on 5 different defenders including 2-2 vs Stephen Curry. Ja went 5-9 on contested attempts. Ja was 4-7 when creating for himself, 2-4 off passes. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/DiHYCi8gCy — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 22, 2021

Dillon Brooks also received plaudits for his incredible defense on Stephen Curry all night. Brooks didn't allow Curry any room and forced two turnovers. The Memphis Grizzlies had to dig deep to overcome the heavily favored Golden State Warriors and were commended for the same.

I haven't seen anyone guard Steph more tenaciously and effectively than Dillon Brooks just did. Yes, he had help, and yes, Steph wound up with 39. But Brooks made it extremely difficult, especially when it mattered most. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 22, 2021

I’m so proud of this team, man. No one thought they could do it. Hell, I even had my doubts. But these guys believed. And now they’re going to the playoffs in only Ja Morant’s second year. — Made in Memphis (@MadeinMemphis1) May 22, 2021

Stephen Curry gives it his all but the Golden State Warriors fall short

If there's one Golden State Warriors player who cannot be blamed tonight, it's Stephen Curry. Despite being double and triple-teamed all night, Curry managed to score 39 points on 13-of-28 shooting. He contributed on the defensive end too and managed three steals.

Draymond Green had a triple-double with 11 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. but he was very casual with the ball and committed six turnovers. The Golden State Warriors were terrible at handling possession overall, allowing a total of 23 turnovers. Green was also criticized for not being enough of an offensive threat when he was left open with Curry getting double-teamed.

Turnovers, missed layups and fouls. All year long when this Warriors team has struggled. — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) May 22, 2021

It's the end of the road for the Golden State Warriors, who will be hoping to mount a challenge next season with a returning Klay Thompson among their ranks. Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies will prepare for their first playoff game against the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.