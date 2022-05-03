“Memphis Grizzlies can’t win this series or a game without Ja being the best version of himself” - Former NBA champion makes bold statement on Warriors vs Grizzlies, picks Ja Morant over Steph Curry

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins has picked Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant over two-time MVP Steph Curry.

Perkins made a bold claim, saying the Grizzlies would struggle to win a game or the series against the Golden State Warriors without Morant. That led to him picking the 2020 ROY winner over Curry.

Here's what Perkins said on ESPN's First Take regarding the same:

"When I look at Steph and Ja, I gotta take Ja just because the Memphis Grizzlies can't win this series or a game without Ja being the best version of himself."

Morant nearly led the Grizzlies to a Game 1 win at home against the Warriors. He scored 34 points, grabbed 10 boards and dished out nine assists. However, the 22-year-old failed to convert a go-ahead basket with Memphis trailing by one point with 20 seconds left and also a potential game-winning floater at the buzzer.

Steph Curry blocked his first attempt, while Klay Thompson didn't allow Morant the space to get near the rim on the final possession. The Golden State Warriors emerged winners by a slender 117-116 margin, bagging a crucial road win in their Western Conference semi-finals series.

Records don't support Kendrick Perkins' take on Steph Curry and Ja Morant's importance to their teams' success

The Memphis Grizzlies have arguably been the most improved team this season. Ja Morant and Co. finished second in the regular season with a 56-26 record. Surprisingly, they were just as good without Morant. The explosive guard played 57 of the 82 games for his team.

In his absence, the Grizzlies managed a stellar 20-5 record. Despite being one of the youngest and most inexperienced teams in the NBA, Taylor Jenkins' men have adapted to the 'next man-up' mentality brilliantly. That has been the case in the ongoing playoffs as well.

Morant struggled to have efficient games consistently in round one of the playoffs, managing 21 points on 38% shooting. Nevertheless, the likes of Brandon Clarke and Desmond Bane stepped up to the occasion, playing key roles in helping Memphis advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have struggled in superstar Steph Curry's absence this year. They have an 8-10 record without him. The Warriors have a deep roster too, filled with exciting young talent and veteran players. However, Steph Curry continues to be a key player, and his absence impacts the team.

Nevertheless, Perkins' take on which star player is more important to their team's success may not be entirely valid. That said, the playoffs are a different ball game, so if Ja Morant is absent from the Grizzlies lineup, they could struggle, regardless of how they fared in the regular season.

