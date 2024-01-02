Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report (Jan. 2): Latest on Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose’s status

Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart should be fit to play the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. The Grizzlies (10-22, 13th in the West) are on a three-game losing streak and will need Smart to be at the top of his game to snap the streak against the Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs.

Fans’ concerns for Smart’s game status stems from the fact that he recently missed 17 straight games with a left foot sprain. The former Defensive Player of the Year returned to the lineup during a 116-115 overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 26.

Former MVP Derrick Rose is expected to play as well. Rose returned to the lineup in the Grizzlies’ most recent game against the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 31. He missed seven straight games with a hamstring injury. Rose is expected to handle the playmaking duties when Ja Morant and Smart are taking a break.

While Smart and Rose are expected to play, the Memphis Grizzlies will continue to be without Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams. Clarke is still recovering from an Achilles injury that he suffered in the 2022-23 season.

According to ESPN’s Marc J Spears, Clarke is expected to make his season debut around the All-Star break on Feb. 16. Adams is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

What happened to Memphis Grizzlies’ Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose?

Marcus Smart suffered a left foot sprain against the LA Lakers on Nov. 14. Smart, who was added in the summer to bolster the Memphis Grizzlies defense, was expected to initially miss three to five weeks. He made his return to the lineup on Dec. 26 against the Pelicans.

In what has proven to be a career consistently derailed by injuries, Derrick Rose suffered another in December. He sustained a hamstring injury that kept him out of the rotation for seven games. While Rose may no longer be the MVP candidate that he was in 2011, he provides leadership to the second unit.

Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose stats vs San Antonio Spurs

Marcus Smart has played the San Antonio Spurs 16 times in his career. He averaged 11.1 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in those games.

Derrick Rose averages 16.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 23 games against San Antonio. His best performance came during his time with the Chicago Bulls in 2011. On Feb. 17, 2011, Rose had 42 points, eight assists and five rebounds in a 109-99 win against the Spurs.