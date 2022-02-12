Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies continue their road trip Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. The Grizzlies are on a four-game winning streak and are looking to solidify their place in the Western Conference standings. The Hornets finally snapped their six-game losing streak with a win over the Detroit Pistons.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have the third-best record in the NBA this season. They extended their winning streak to four with a 132-107 win against the Pistons on Thursday night. The Grizzlies are still on a roll, having won eight of their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Hornets finally ended their miserable losing streak. They defeated the Pistons 141-119 on Friday. The Hornets are still one game above .500, but they need to pick things up as the race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings is heating up.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies have six players on their injury report against the Hornets. Five players are listed as out, while one is listed as questionable. Santi Aldama is questionable due to a sore right foot.

Dillon Brooks remains out with a left ankle sprain, while Yves Pons is dealing with a sore left thigh. Xavier Tillman is nursing a sore right thigh and Killian Tillie has back soreness. Tyrell Terry is not injured, but he is currently assigned to the NBA G League.

Player Status Reason Santi Aldama Questionable Right Foot Soreness Dillon Brooks Out Left Ankle Sprain Yves Pons Out Left Thigh Soreness Tyrell Terry Out G League Assignment Killian Tillie Out Back Soreness Xavier Tillman Out Right Thigh Soreness

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Gordon Hayward of the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets have listed three players on their injury list for Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies. Jalen McDaniels and Gordon Hayward are both out due to a left ankle sprain, while Cody Martin is questionable for the game. Martin has missed the last three games because of a sore left ankle.

Player Status Reason Cody Martin Questionable Left Ankle Soreness Jalen McDaniels Out Left Ankle Sprain Gordon Hayward Out Left Ankle Sprain

Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are not expected to make any changes to their starting lineup against the Hornets. Ja Morant remains their most important player at point guard. Desmond Bane is the starting shooting guard, while Ziaire Williams continue to fill-in for the injured Dillion Brooks at small forward.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams complete their starting lineup at power forward and center, respectively. The Grizzlies' depth is one of the best in the league. Some of their rotation players include Kyle Anderson, D'Anthony Melton, Brandon Clarke, John Konchar and Tyus Jones.

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets will have to continue their season without Gordon Hayward due to an injury. Kelly Oubre Jr., the favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year, should get the start at small forward. Joining Oubre in the frontcourt are Miles Bridges and Mason Plumlee.

Reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball matches up with Ja Morant at point guard, while Terry Rozier is the starting shooting guard. The Hornets added depth to their bench at the trade deadline by adding Montrezl Harrell from the Washington Wizards.

Joining Harrell in the Wizards' remaining rotation are PJ Washington, James Bouknight, Nick Richards and JT Thor.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets: Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Ziaire Williams | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Kelly Oubre Jr. | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - Mason Plumlee

