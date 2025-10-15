The Memphis Grizzlies and the Charlotte Hornets will face each other in their fourth preseason game at the First Horizon Coliseum in North Carolina. Both teams come into this match with disappointing records and hope to turn things around on Wednesday.

Memphis enters this contest still looking for its first win of the preseason. The team started its preparations for the new season against the Detroit Pistons and suffered a 128-112 defeat before losing to the Boston Celtics. They continued this losing streak against the Atlanta Hawks in their last game, with the Eastern Conference team earning a 122-116 victory. With two games remaining in their preseason schedule, the Grizzlies will hope to win against the Hornets as the two teams meet at a neutral location.

On the other hand, the Hornets haven't fared any better, having lost two and won one of their three games so far. The team began its preseason with back-to-back games against the OKC Thunder. Hosting the Thunder in their first game, the Hornets suffered a 135-114 loss before being handed another defeat in Oklahoma. However, the team did manage to earn a 120-116 win against the Dallas Mavericks in their last game.

With just two preseason games left before the regular season tips off, both teams will be eager to build momentum and notch a few more wins as they fine-tune their rotations ahead of opening night.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets: Injury report

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies could be without six players for the game against the Hornets. Ja Morant, Vince Williams Jr., Scotty Pippen Jr., and Jaren Jackson Jr. are all listed as questionable, while Zach Edy and Brandon Clarke are out with injuries.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets could miss out on the services of Grant Williams and Josh Green, as their status is listed as game-time decisions.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets: Predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineup and depth charts

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Ty Jerome Cam Spencer Javon Small SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Cedric Coward SF Jaylen Wells John Konchar PF GG Jackson C Santi Aldama Jock Landale PJ Hall

Charlotte Hornets predicted starting lineup and depth charts

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG LaMelo Ball Spencer Dinwiddie KJ Simpson SG Brandon Miller Colin Sexton SF Kon Knueppel Tidjane Salaun Pat Connaughton PF Miles Bridges Liam McNeeley Drew Peterson C Moussa Diabate Mason Plumlee Ryan Kalkbrenner

