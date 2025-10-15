  • home icon
Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Preseason Game Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 15 2025

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Oct 15, 2025 18:00 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Preseason Game Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts&nbsp;|&nbsp;Oct.&nbsp;15&nbsp;2025 (Source: Imagn)
Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Preseason Game Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 15 2025 (Source: Imagn)

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Charlotte Hornets will face each other in their fourth preseason game at the First Horizon Coliseum in North Carolina. Both teams come into this match with disappointing records and hope to turn things around on Wednesday.

Memphis enters this contest still looking for its first win of the preseason. The team started its preparations for the new season against the Detroit Pistons and suffered a 128-112 defeat before losing to the Boston Celtics. They continued this losing streak against the Atlanta Hawks in their last game, with the Eastern Conference team earning a 122-116 victory. With two games remaining in their preseason schedule, the Grizzlies will hope to win against the Hornets as the two teams meet at a neutral location.

also-read-trending Trending

On the other hand, the Hornets haven't fared any better, having lost two and won one of their three games so far. The team began its preseason with back-to-back games against the OKC Thunder. Hosting the Thunder in their first game, the Hornets suffered a 135-114 loss before being handed another defeat in Oklahoma. However, the team did manage to earn a 120-116 win against the Dallas Mavericks in their last game.

With just two preseason games left before the regular season tips off, both teams will be eager to build momentum and notch a few more wins as they fine-tune their rotations ahead of opening night.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets: Injury report

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies could be without six players for the game against the Hornets. Ja Morant, Vince Williams Jr., Scotty Pippen Jr., and Jaren Jackson Jr. are all listed as questionable, while Zach Edy and Brandon Clarke are out with injuries.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets could miss out on the services of Grant Williams and Josh Green, as their status is listed as game-time decisions.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets: Predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineup and depth charts

PositionStarters2nd3rd
PGTy JeromeCam SpencerJavon Small
SGKentavious Caldwell-PopeCedric Coward
SFJaylen WellsJohn Konchar
PFGG Jackson
CSanti AldamaJock LandalePJ Hall
Charlotte Hornets predicted starting lineup and depth charts

PositionStarters2nd3rd
PGLaMelo BallSpencer DinwiddieKJ Simpson
SGBrandon MillerColin Sexton
SFKon KnueppelTidjane SalaunPat Connaughton
PFMiles BridgesLiam McNeeleyDrew Peterson
CMoussa DiabateMason PlumleeRyan Kalkbrenner
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Edited by Arian Kashyap
