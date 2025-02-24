Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 23) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Memphis Grizzlies capped off a five-game road trip with a showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Memphis, 2-2 in the stretch, looked to go home with a winning record after visiting Cleveland. A victory against the Cavs would also give them a 1-0 season series lead.

Cavs All-Star Donovon Mitchell had a hot start in welcoming the visiting team. Spida scattered 12 points to help the hosts to a 33-29 advantage after the end of the first quarter.

The Grizzlies leaned on a balanced attack to offset Mitchell's 22-point first-half outburst. Ja Morant had 10 points, four assists and one rebound. Luke Kennard came off the bench to add 11 points, two rebounds and one assist. Memphis trailed 62-56 at halftime.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaren Jackson Jr. 6 2 2 1 0 Jaylen Wells 5 2 0 0 0 Zach Edey 6 3 0 0 0 Ja Morant 10 1 4 0 0 Desmond Bane 2 2 4 0 1 Brandon Clarke 4 2 1 0 1 Santi Aldama 5 3 0 0 1 GG Jackson 0 0 1 0 0 Luke Kennard 11 2 1 0 0 Vince Williams Jr. 4 0 1 0 0 Scotty Pippen Jr. 3 1 0 1 0 Marvin Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - Lamar Stevens - - - - - - - - - - Jay Huff - - - - - - - - - - John Konchar - - - - - - - - - -

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Evan Mobley 13 7 2 0 2 Isaac Okoro 1 3 0 0 1 Jarrett Allen 5 6 0 1 0 Donovan Mitchell 22 2 4 0 0 Max Strus 3 4 0 0 1 Dean Wade 0 4 0 0 0 De'Andre Hunter 10 4 1 0 0 Ty Jerome 8 1 0 0 0 Sam Merrill 0 1 1 1 0 Craig Porter Jr. 0 0 0 1 0 Jaylon Tyson - - - - - - - - - - Nae'Qwan Tomlin - - - - - - - - - - Tristan Thompson - - - - - - - - - - Javonte Green - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

