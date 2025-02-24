Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 23) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Memphis Grizzlies capped off a five-game road trip with a showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Memphis, 2-2 in the stretch, looked to go home with a winning record after visiting Cleveland. A victory against the Cavs would also give them a 1-0 season series lead.
Cavs All-Star Donovon Mitchell had a hot start in welcoming the visiting team. Spida scattered 12 points to help the hosts to a 33-29 advantage after the end of the first quarter.
The Grizzlies leaned on a balanced attack to offset Mitchell's 22-point first-half outburst. Ja Morant had 10 points, four assists and one rebound. Luke Kennard came off the bench to add 11 points, two rebounds and one assist. Memphis trailed 62-56 at halftime.
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game
