  • Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 23) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 24, 2025 01:25 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score for Feb. 23 game.

The Memphis Grizzlies capped off a five-game road trip with a showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Memphis, 2-2 in the stretch, looked to go home with a winning record after visiting Cleveland. A victory against the Cavs would also give them a 1-0 season series lead.

Cavs All-Star Donovon Mitchell had a hot start in welcoming the visiting team. Spida scattered 12 points to help the hosts to a 33-29 advantage after the end of the first quarter.

The Grizzlies leaned on a balanced attack to offset Mitchell's 22-point first-half outburst. Ja Morant had 10 points, four assists and one rebound. Luke Kennard came off the bench to add 11 points, two rebounds and one assist. Memphis trailed 62-56 at halftime.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaren Jackson Jr.62210
Jaylen Wells52000
Zach Edey63000
Ja Morant101400
Desmond Bane22401
Brandon Clarke42101
Santi Aldama53001
GG Jackson00100
Luke Kennard112100
Vince Williams Jr.40100
Scotty Pippen Jr.31010
Marvin Bagley III----------
Lamar Stevens- - --------
Jay Huff- - --------
John Konchar- - --------
Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Evan Mobley137202
Isaac Okoro13001
Jarrett Allen56010
Donovan Mitchell222400
Max Strus34001
Dean Wade04000
De'Andre Hunter104100
Ty Jerome81000
Sam Merrill01110
Craig Porter Jr.00010
Jaylon Tyson----------
Nae'Qwan Tomlin- - --------
Tristan Thompson- - --------
Javonte Green- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Michael Macasero
