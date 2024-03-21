  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 20, 2024

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 20, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 21, 2024 03:25 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box scores for Mar. 20

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Although the Grizzlies are decimated by injuries, they’ve been competitive against their hosts this season. An improbable win by Memphis in the matchup will give it the season series 2-1.

Jonathan Kuminga and Steph Curry had hot starts, but the Grizzlies kept it close. GG Jackson, who usually plays well against the Dubs, had another impressive opening, leading Memphis with 12 points. Golden State led 33-32 after 12 minutes passed.

Santi Aldama was the biggest story of the night in the first half. The Memphis Grizzlies forward, who averages 10.7 PPG, erupted for 15 second-quarter points. He went 6-for-9 from deep to keep the injury-hampered Grizzlies firmly within the game.

The Warriors' late flurry to end the second frame gave them a 68-58 lead to end a fiesty first half.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box scores

Memphis Grizzlies game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaren Jackson Jr.823102
Santi Aldama2143111
GG Jackson1402000
John Konchar053101
Desmond Bane613000
Dejon Jarreau241000
Jake LaRavia342011
Trey Jemison430001
Lamar Stevens----------
Ziaire Williams- - --------
Maozinha Pereira- - --------
Vince Williams Jr.- - --------

Golden State Warriors game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green675121
Jonathan Kuminga1843100
Andrew Wiggins1041000
Steph Curry813011
Brandin Podziemski221201
Trayce Jackson-Davis532010
Chris Paul537000
Klay Thompson901000
Gary Payton II200000
Moses Moody300000
Dario Saric----------
Kevon Looney----------
Gui Santos- - --------
Lester Quinones- - --------
Pat Spencer- - --------

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama 3-pointers tonight

Steph Curry had a 2-for-5 clip in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies. Klay Thompson was about as inefficient, converting just 1-of-4 attempts for the Golden State Warriors.

Santi Aldama stole the show in the game's first 24 minutes, hitting 6-of-9 3-pointers. Desmond Bane contributed 2-for-6 from deep during the same stretch.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?