Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 20, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Although the Grizzlies are decimated by injuries, they’ve been competitive against their hosts this season. An improbable win by Memphis in the matchup will give it the season series 2-1.

Jonathan Kuminga and Steph Curry had hot starts, but the Grizzlies kept it close. GG Jackson, who usually plays well against the Dubs, had another impressive opening, leading Memphis with 12 points. Golden State led 33-32 after 12 minutes passed.

Santi Aldama was the biggest story of the night in the first half. The Memphis Grizzlies forward, who averages 10.7 PPG, erupted for 15 second-quarter points. He went 6-for-9 from deep to keep the injury-hampered Grizzlies firmly within the game.

The Warriors' late flurry to end the second frame gave them a 68-58 lead to end a fiesty first half.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box scores

Memphis Grizzlies game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaren Jackson Jr. 8 2 3 1 0 2 Santi Aldama 21 4 3 1 1 1 GG Jackson 14 0 2 0 0 0 John Konchar 0 5 3 1 0 1 Desmond Bane 6 1 3 0 0 0 Dejon Jarreau 2 4 1 0 0 0 Jake LaRavia 3 4 2 0 1 1 Trey Jemison 4 3 0 0 0 1 Lamar Stevens - - - - - - - - - - Ziaire Williams - - - - - - - - - - Maozinha Pereira - - - - - - - - - - Vince Williams Jr. - - - - - - - - - -

Golden State Warriors game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 6 7 5 1 2 1 Jonathan Kuminga 18 4 3 1 0 0 Andrew Wiggins 10 4 1 0 0 0 Steph Curry 8 1 3 0 1 1 Brandin Podziemski 2 2 1 2 0 1 Trayce Jackson-Davis 5 3 2 0 1 0 Chris Paul 5 3 7 0 0 0 Klay Thompson 9 0 1 0 0 0 Gary Payton II 2 0 0 0 0 0 Moses Moody 3 0 0 0 0 0 Dario Saric - - - - - - - - - - Kevon Looney - - - - - - - - - - Gui Santos - - - - - - - - - - Lester Quinones - - - - - - - - - - Pat Spencer - - - - - - - - - -

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama 3-pointers tonight

Steph Curry had a 2-for-5 clip in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies. Klay Thompson was about as inefficient, converting just 1-of-4 attempts for the Golden State Warriors.

Santi Aldama stole the show in the game's first 24 minutes, hitting 6-of-9 3-pointers. Desmond Bane contributed 2-for-6 from deep during the same stretch.