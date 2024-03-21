Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 20)

The Memphis Grizzlies traveled to the Bay Area to face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, amid a challenging season marked by injuries. Despite their depleted roster, the Grizzlies showcased resilience, remaining competitive against their formidable hosts.

Jonathan Kuminga and Steph Curry initiated the game with strong performances for the Warriors, yet the Grizzlies managed to keep pace. GG Jackson, known for his impactful play against the Warriors, continued to shine, contributing 12 points in the opening period. The first quarter concluded with Golden State holding a narrow 33-32 lead.

The highlight of the initial half belonged to Santi Aldama of the Memphis Grizzlies. Surpassing his usual scoring average of 10.7 points per game, Aldama exploded for 15 points in the second quarter alone. His remarkable shooting display, going 6 for 9 from beyond the arc, bolstered Memphis' efforts despite their injury woes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A late surge by the Warriors before halftime extended their lead to 68-58, culminating in an intense and closely contested first half.

Top 5 highlights and viral moments from Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors

Here's a closer look at the top moments from the Western Conference clash between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzles:

#5 Klay Thompson pump-fakes two defenders

Klay Thompson received a pin-point pass from Chris Paul at the left wing, drawing two defenders Santi Aldama and Desmond Bane to contest. Craftily, Thompson pump-faked the two defenders and took one dribble inside the 3-point line for the deep 2-pointer.

Expand Tweet

#4 Warriors beautiful off-ball movement leads to Steph Curry's open 3-pointer

Steph Curry, after initially assessing a potential 3-pointer opportunity, chose instead to execute a give-and-go play with Andrew Wiggins positioned on the right wing. Wiggins drove toward the basket, attracting the attention of the perimeter defender, before locating rookie Brandin Podziemski stationed in the corner.

Podziemski attempted to penetrate the defense but encountered resistance, prompting him to pass the ball to Curry, who was cutting from the corner. Curry received the pass, executed a quick dribble, and found himself in an open position for a 3-pointer from the right wing.

Expand Tweet

#3 Jonathan Kuminga soars in the sky for a thunderous dunk

Jonathan Kuminga showcased exceptional anticipation as he timed a steal perfectly, intercepting the pass without committing a foul.

He swiftly advanced the ball up the court in transition, before elevating for a powerful left-handed dunk. Despite the defender's effort to track back and contest the play, Kuminga's athleticism left them helpless in their attempt to thwart the dunk.

Expand Tweet

#2 Jonathan Kuminga putting on a dunk fest

The 21-year-old forward has emerged as one of the most formidable players in the league when it comes to transition play. Kuminga possesses the ability to outpace, outmuscle, and outleap nearly every opponent in open space.

In a transition opportunity, Trayce Jackson-Davis secured possession and quickly located the sprinting Kuminga before crossing half-court.

Upon receiving the pass, Kuminga wasted no time, effortlessly bypassing three Grizzlies defenders with his explosive drive to the basket for the emphatic dunk.

Expand Tweet

#1 Draymond Green scuffle with Desmond Bane and Santi Albama

The incident unfolded with both players standing alongside each other while Grizzlies' head coach, Taylor Jenkins, engaged in a discussion with the referee, in which Green was also involved.

Notably, Desmond Bane attempted to intercede in the conversation between Jenkins and Green, leading to a slight nudge from Bane that Green evidently took offense to, prompting him to push Bane in return.

This initial exchange quickly escalated into a pushing match involving not only the players but also the coaching staff and referees, who swiftly intervened to separate the feuding parties.

Amid the commotion, Jenkins found himself inadvertently pushed from behind, causing him to stumble to his knees, eliciting reactions from the surrounding crowd.

Expand Tweet

The Warriors beat the Grizzlies for the second time this year and take the season series lead 2-1 with a final score of 137-116.