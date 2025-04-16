Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for April 15 | 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 16, 2025 02:44 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament. (Photo: IMAGN)
The Memphis Grizzlies visited the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at the Chase Center for the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament. The winner advances to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, while the loser faces the winner of the Sacramento Kings-Dallas Mavericks matchup.

Interim Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo won't have rookie forward Jaylen Wells, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with multiple injuries from a hard fall. Iisalo replaced him with Scotty Pippen Jr. in the starting lineup, joining Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey.

On the other hand, coach Steve Kerr stuck to his usual starting five featuring Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. The Warriors dropped to the play-in spots after losing their final regular-season game against the LA Clippers.

also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score

Grizzlies

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jaren Jackson Jr.820001192-52-42-2-3
Zach Edey060001270-30-00-00
Ja Morant710003093-61-20-0-4
Desmond Bane4110000102-40-00-0-2
Scotty Pippen Jr.012000080-10-10-0-2
Santi Aldama330001080-10-13-3-9
John Konchar000000040-00-00-0-4
Luke Kennard310001051-11-10-0-6
Marvin Bagley IIIDNP
Lamar StevensDNP
GG JacksonDNP
Jay HuffDNP
Vince Williams Jr.DNP
Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Draymond Green033100180-00-00-04
Jimmy Butler III1022100193-42-22-3-3
Stephen Curry432001082-50-30-04
Moses Moody200001061-30-20-0-5
Brandin Podziemski002100190-30-20-0-3
Quinten Post610000172-32-30-011
Buddy Hield201100061-20-10-011
Gary Payton II711100073-31-10-011
Jonathan KumingaDNP
Kevon LooneyDNP
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP
Gui SantosDNP
Braxton KeyDNP
Kevin Knox IIDNP
Pat SpencerDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
