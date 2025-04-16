Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for April 15 | 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament

The Memphis Grizzlies visited the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at the Chase Center for the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament. The winner advances to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, while the loser faces the winner of the Sacramento Kings-Dallas Mavericks matchup.

Interim Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo won't have rookie forward Jaylen Wells, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with multiple injuries from a hard fall. Iisalo replaced him with Scotty Pippen Jr. in the starting lineup, joining Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey.

On the other hand, coach Steve Kerr stuck to his usual starting five featuring Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. The Warriors dropped to the play-in spots after losing their final regular-season game against the LA Clippers.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score

Grizzlies

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jaren Jackson Jr. 8 2 0 0 0 1 1 9 2-5 2-4 2-2 -3 Zach Edey 0 6 0 0 0 1 2 7 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 Ja Morant 7 1 0 0 0 3 0 9 3-6 1-2 0-0 -4 Desmond Bane 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2-4 0-0 0-0 -2 Scotty Pippen Jr. 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 8 0-1 0-1 0-0 -2 Santi Aldama 3 3 0 0 0 1 0 8 0-1 0-1 3-3 -9 John Konchar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Luke Kennard 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 5 1-1 1-1 0-0 -6 Marvin Bagley III DNP Lamar Stevens DNP GG Jackson DNP Jay Huff DNP Vince Williams Jr. DNP

Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Draymond Green 0 3 3 1 0 0 1 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 Jimmy Butler III 10 2 2 1 0 0 1 9 3-4 2-2 2-3 -3 Stephen Curry 4 3 2 0 0 1 0 8 2-5 0-3 0-0 4 Moses Moody 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 1-3 0-2 0-0 -5 Brandin Podziemski 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 9 0-3 0-2 0-0 -3 Quinten Post 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2-3 2-3 0-0 11 Buddy Hield 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 6 1-2 0-1 0-0 11 Gary Payton II 7 1 1 1 0 0 0 7 3-3 1-1 0-0 11 Jonathan Kuminga DNP Kevon Looney DNP Trayce Jackson-Davis DNP Gui Santos DNP Braxton Key DNP Kevin Knox II DNP Pat Spencer DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

