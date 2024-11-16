Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Nov. 15 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

The Golden State Warriors welcomed the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Friday night as part of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup. The Warriors were looking to take control of West Group C, while the Grizzlies wanted to win their first group game.

Golden State used a second half surge to beat the Grizzlies 123-118. It was a total team effort by the Warriors with six players in double figures and all players who entered the game scored. They also did it with Steph Curry finishing with just 13 points.

Buddy Hield had a team high 18 points off the bench, with Moses Moody adding 14 as a super sub. Draymond Green had 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 32 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Grizzlies.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score

Grizzlies

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Brandon Clarke 2 5 0 1 0 1 1 13 1-4 0-2 0-0 -16 Jaren Jackson Jr. 32 6 1 1 2 1 2 33 11-20 0-4 10-11 -5 Santi Aldama 4 3 0 0 1 0 1 16 2-8 0-3 0-0 -10 Jaylen Wells 16 4 2 0 0 1 1 27 5-10 2-6 4-5 6 Scotty Pippen Jr. 3 2 4 0 0 0 1 22 0-6 0-2 3-3 -23 Jake LaRavia 7 3 2 3 2 3 4 17 2-6 1-3 2-2 6 Zach Edey 2 2 1 0 1 0 0 6 1-3 0-1 0-0 -4 Marcus Smart 14 9 0 1 1 0 3 23 5-8 2-2 2-2 14 Luke Kennard 9 5 6 0 2 3 2 20 4-11 1-6 0-0 -2 Desmond Bane 2 4 0 0 0 1 1 12 0-5 0-5 2-2 -10 Vince Williams Jr. 18 6 2 2 0 3 1 27 7-13 1-4 3-4 12 Jay Huff 9 5 4 0 2 2 4 24 4-9 0-4 1-4 7 John Konchar DNP

Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Draymond Green 13 8 7 1 1 1 3 30 5-11 3-7 0-0 6 Lindy Waters III 8 0 1 0 1 1 1 11 3-4 2-3 0-0 3 Trayce Jackson-Davis 9 6 2 1 1 2 2 18 3-5 0-0 3-4 -1 Andrew Wiggins 13 2 1 1 1 0 2 21 5-14 1-4 2-2 4 Stephen Curry 13 8 5 4 0 3 2 26 4-9 3-7 2-2 9 Jonathan Kuminga 8 4 2 0 0 1 5 18 3-13 0-4 2-4 2 Kevon Looney 6 7 3 0 0 1 2 13 2-4 0-0 2-4 4 Kyle Anderson 8 4 4 0 2 1 3 19 3-7 2-3 0-0 6 Buddy Hield 18 4 2 0 0 5 4 30 7-15 4-8 0-0 -2 Gary Payton II 2 3 0 1 0 2 0 11 1-2 0-1 0-0 -6 Moses Moody 14 3 1 0 0 2 2 16 4-8 3-5 3-5 2 Brandin Podziemski 11 7 5 1 0 0 2 28 3-6 1-4 4-4 -2 Pat Spencer DNP

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Game Summary

The first quarter was pretty tight with the Memphis Grizzlies trying to make it a running game and take control early. The Golden State Warriors defense held on and didn't let the Grizzlies build a huge lead.

Golden State made their own run, but the score was close 29-28 after the first 12 minutes. Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with nine points in the first quarter. Steph Curry only had two points, while Lindy Waters III scored five as the starter with De'Anthony Melton out with an injury.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had six points for the Grizzlies. The Warriors took control early in the second quarter and had as much as an 11-point advantage. The scrappy Grizzlies kept on fighting and were still within striking distance at the end of the half.

Expand Tweet

The Golden State Warriors had one of their trademark third quarter runs, building a 14-point lead heading into the final period. The Warriors' defense was the difference maker, and many of their players contributed to their dominance.

Steph Curry wasn't having his best game, but everyone who entered the court for Golden State knew the assignment. Draymond Green was fantastic on both ends of the floor, while Buddy Hield was still on fire from beyond the arc.

In the fourth quarter, the Warriors pulled away after just three minutes with a 20-point advantage. The Grizzlies tried their best to trim the lead, but it was over with five minutes remaining when the starters were pulled out.

Expand Tweet

The score looked close because the Grizzlies bench came alive in the final two minutes, but it was a little too late. The Warriors earned their second win of the 2024 Emirates Cup and seemed to be the favorites to top the group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.