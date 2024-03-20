  • home icon
Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for March 20 | 2023-24 NBA Season

By Tanay Sahai

Modified Mar 20, 2024 16:30 GMT

By Tanay Sahai
Modified Mar 20, 2024 16:30 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors - Game Four
Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for March 20 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a Western Conference showdown on Wednesday.

The Warriors hold a 35-32 record for the season, and despite losing five of their last eight games, they remain in contention for a play-in spot, trailing the sixth-placed Kings by four games.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies, with a 23-46 record, have seen their playoff hopes dwindling, having dropped five of their last six games. The tipoff for this matchup is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Memphis has struggled on the offensive end, averaging just 105.9 points per game, the lowest in the league. Their shooting performance mirrors their struggle: shooting 43.7% from the field, the worst in the league. Furthermore, their 3-point shooting is also the weakest in the NBA, with a mere 34.8% success rate from beyond the arc.

Golden State, meanwhile, boasts a strong offensive game, averaging 118.3 points per game, which ranks them seventh in the league. They maintain a decent field goal percentage of 47.2%, placing them 16th overall.

Additionally, their proficiency from beyond the arc is notable, shooting 37.6% from 3-point range, is eighth-best in the league.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors injury report

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for Mar. 20

The Grizzlies have listed 11 players on their injury report: Santi Aldama (elbow) is questionable, while Vince Williams (knee) is doubtful.

Meanwhile, Luka Kennard (personal), Scotty Pippen Jr. (shin), Lamar Stevens (adductor), Yuta Watanabe (personal), Marcus Smart (finger), Ziaire Williams (hip, back), Derrick Rose (back, groin), Brandon Clarke (Achilles) and Ja Morant (shoulder) are out.

PlayerStatusInjury
Santi Aldamaquestionableelbow
Vince Williamsdoubtfulknee
Luke Kennardoutpersonal
Scotty Pippen Jr.outshin
Lamar Stevensoutadductor
Yuta Watanabeoutpersonal
Marcus Smartoutfinger
Ziaire Williamsouthip, back
Derrick Roseout back, groin
Brandon Clarkeout Achilles
Ja Morantout shoulder

Golden State Warriors injury report for Mar. 20

The Warriors have listed two players on their injury report: Draymond Green (back) and Moses Moody (knee) are questionable.

PlayerStatusInjury
Draymond Greenquestionableback
Moses Moodyquestionableknee

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth chart

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 20

PositionStarter2nd
PGDesmond BaneJordan Goodwin
SGJohn KoncharDeJon Jarreau
SFGG JacksonJake LaRavia
PFSanti Aldama *Vince Williams *
C Jaren Jackson Jr. Trey Jemison

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 20

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGSteph CurryChris PaulLester Quinones
SGBrandin PodziemskiKlay ThompsonMoses Moody *
SFAndrew WigginsGary Payton ||
PFJonathan KumingaDario SaricUsman Garuba
C Draymond Green *Trayce Jackson-DavisKevon Looney

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors key matchups

Throughout the season, the Memphis Grizzlies have faced persistent injury challenges. Nevertheless, there has been a recent positive development, with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane returning to action after injuries.

In the upcoming contest, they face off against formidable opponents in Draymond Green and Steph Curry. Expect a matchup where both former Defensive Players of the Year, Jaren Jackson and Draymond Green, will likely guard Bane and Curry during pick-and-roll situations and contesting their off-screen actions.

