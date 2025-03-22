  • home icon
Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers player stats and box score for Mar. 21, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 22, 2025 03:46 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers player stats and box score for Mar. 21.

The Memphis Grizzlies continued a five-game road swing on Friday with another matchup against the LA Clippers. Memphis (43-27) looked to sweep the season series and extend its lead over LA (39-30) in the Western Conference. Ja Morant remained out, but Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama were cleared to play.

The Grizzlies and Clippers were ultra-aggressive launching 3-pointers in the first quarter. Memphis went 5-for-14, while LA finished 6-for-13 in the shootout. At the end of the period, the visitors edged the home team 31-29.

James Harden tied the game at 53 apiece with 3:10 remaining in the second quarter following a 28-footer. Memphis closed the period with a 13-7 run to lead 66-60 at halftime.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers player stats and box score

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaren Jackson Jr.1421
Santi Aldama1123
Jaylen Wells032
Desmond Bane531
Scotty Pippen Jr.1212
Jay Huff300
Zach Edey862
John Konchar020
Luke Kennard1112
Vince Williams Jr.2 5 3
Marvin Bagley III- - --------
Cam Spencer- - --------
LA Clippers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kawhi Leonard942
Ivica Zubac761
James Harden1815
Norman Powell921
Kris Dunn920
Nicolas Batum201
Derrick Jones Jr.301
Ben Simmons020
Bogdan Bogdanovic310
Amir Coffey011
Drew Eubanks- - ---------
Patty Mills- - --------
Kobe Brown- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game.






