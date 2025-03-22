Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers player stats and box score for Mar. 21, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies continued a five-game road swing on Friday with another matchup against the LA Clippers. Memphis (43-27) looked to sweep the season series and extend its lead over LA (39-30) in the Western Conference. Ja Morant remained out, but Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama were cleared to play.

The Grizzlies and Clippers were ultra-aggressive launching 3-pointers in the first quarter. Memphis went 5-for-14, while LA finished 6-for-13 in the shootout. At the end of the period, the visitors edged the home team 31-29.

James Harden tied the game at 53 apiece with 3:10 remaining in the second quarter following a 28-footer. Memphis closed the period with a 13-7 run to lead 66-60 at halftime.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers player stats and box score

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaren Jackson Jr. 14 2 1 Santi Aldama 11 2 3 Jaylen Wells 0 3 2 Desmond Bane 5 3 1 Scotty Pippen Jr. 12 1 2 Jay Huff 3 0 0 Zach Edey 8 6 2 John Konchar 0 2 0 Luke Kennard 11 1 2 Vince Williams Jr. 2 5 3 Marvin Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - Cam Spencer - - - - - - - - - -

LA Clippers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kawhi Leonard 9 4 2 Ivica Zubac 7 6 1 James Harden 18 1 5 Norman Powell 9 2 1 Kris Dunn 9 2 0 Nicolas Batum 2 0 1 Derrick Jones Jr. 3 0 1 Ben Simmons 0 2 0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 3 1 0 Amir Coffey 0 1 1 Drew Eubanks - - - - -- - - - - - Patty Mills - - - - - - - - - - Kobe Brown - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game.

